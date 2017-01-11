Brunei Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Report 2016: Market Forecasts for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Oil Storage and Pipelines 2000-2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Brunei Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook to 2021: Market Forecasts for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Oil Storage and Pipelines" report to their offering.

"Brunei Midstream Oil and Gas Industry Outlook to 2021: Market Forecasts for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Oil Storage and Pipelines" is a comprehensive report on midstream oil and gas industry in Brunei.

The report provides oil and natural gas production, consumption and exports from 2000 to 2020. It also provides historic oil and gas reserves for the period 2000 to 2015. Further, the report provides details such as name, type, operational status and operator for all active and planned (new build) LNG terminals, oil storage terminals and major trunk pipelines in Brunei till 2021.

Further, the report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the country's midstream sector.



Scope



- Historic and forecast of oil data related to production, consumption and exports for the period 2000-2020, and reserves for the period 2000-2015

- Historic and forecast of natural gas data related to production, consumption and exports for the period 2000-2020, and reserves for the period 2000-2015

- Updated information related to all active and planned LNG terminals, oil storage terminals and major trunk pipelines in the country, including operator and equity details

- Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity and initial public offerings in the country's midstream oil and gas industry, where available

- Latest developments and awarded contracts related to midstream oil and gas industry in the country



Key Topics Covered:



1 Tables & Figures



2 Introduction



3 Brunei Energy Sector



4 Brunei LNG Industry



5 Brunei Oil Storage Industry



6 Brunei Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry



7 Recent Contracts



8 Recent Developments



9 Appendix



