Term Sheet -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Issuer: Lýsing hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 621101-2420 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: Ármúli 1, 108 Reykjavík --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Bonds/bills: Bills -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) LYSING170615 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000028181 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-Y-F-U-X-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type One final payment of bill amount at maturity -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK - Icelandic krona -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 12.01.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 131483 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE DP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 20.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit 500.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 500.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount admitted to trading at this time 500.000.000 kr. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date Tuesday, December 20, 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date Thursday, June 15, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date Thursday, June 15, 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention Actual/360, ISMA calculation -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information None -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository Nasdaq CSD Iceland hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading Issuer -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how NA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include No accrued interest for days missing until next business day? --------------------------------------------------------------------------------