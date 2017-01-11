Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer epidemiology, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer diagnosed patients, and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer prevalence, Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer diagnosis rate, and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patient Flow

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Prevalence

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Diagnosed Patients

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer: Disease Definition

2. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patient Flow in Europe

3. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patient Flow in Germany

4. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patient Flow in France

5. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patient Flow in Spain

6. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patient Flow in Italy

7. Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patient Flow in UK

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lnc7bz/europe_nonsmall

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111005816/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Lung Cancer Drugs