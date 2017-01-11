PIQUR and PIERRE FABRE Announce Partnership in Dermato-Oncology

BASEL, Switzerland and CASTRES, France, January 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

PIQUR Therapeutics AG, a Swiss clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, and Pierre Fabre, the second largest private French pharmaceutical group announced today that they have signed a collaboration agreement for the development of PIQUR's lead compound PQR309 in dermato-oncology. The exclusive deal will see PIQUR and Pierre Fabre's R&D teams work together on the evaluation and development of dermatological formulations of PI3K/mTOR inhibitors across multiple therapeutic indications.

Following the first stage of the collaboration, Pierre Fabre will have the option to enter into exclusive negotiations to license global rights for the program in selected skin cancer conditions. Terms and conditions of the collaboration were undisclosed.

Pierre Fabre is strategically positioned in both oncology and dermatology from discovery all the way through commercialization with multiple products at various stages of development and already launched on the market.

"The collaboration with Pierre Fabre, a worldwide leader in dermatology is an important milestone for PIQUR, validating its potential to bring novel solutions to patients for the treatment of dermato-oncology diseases with unmet medical needs," said Hervé Girsault, Chief Business Officer of PIQUR.

"We are looking forward to working with PIQUR as part of our commitment to external innovation. This collaboration with PIQUR marks an additional milestone in our partnering strategy. Combining our capabilities will accelerate the drug discovery process and bringing forward transformative therapies for patients." said Laurent Audoly, Head of Research & Development at Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals.

***ENDS***

Notes to Editors

Contacts



PIQUR Media Relations: Pierre Fabre Media Relations: Tatsuo Satoh Valérie Roucoules Head Communications Pierre Fabre Press relations T: +41 61 633 29 38 T: +33 1 49 10 83 84 M: +41 78 819 17 44 M: +33 6 20 88 6165 tatsuo.satoh@piqur.com valerie.roucoules@pierre-fabre.com



About PQR309

PIQUR's lead compound, PQR309, is an oral, brain-penetrant, dual inhibitor of the PI3K/mTOR pathway, which is activated in 60 - 80% of human cancers. Unlike most of its competitors, PQR309 crosses the blood-brain barrier, expanding its use to malignant diseases involving the brain. Preclinical and Phase 1 studies have shown PQR309 to have a favorable safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetic profile. In addition, PQR309 has shown both preclinical activity in various tumor models and clinical activity in Phase 1 and 2 studies. In November 2016, PQR309 was granted Orphan Drug Designation for PCNSL by the US FDA.



PQR309 is currently being investigated in five Phase 1 and 2 clinical studies in advanced solid tumors (NCT02483858), relapsed or refractory lymphoma (NCT02249429), relapsed or refractory PCNSL (NCT02669511) and progressive glioblastoma multiforme (NCT02850744). In addition, the PIQHASSO Phase 1/2b study investigates PQR309 in combination with Eisai's Eribulin in metastatic HER2-negative and triple-negative breast cancer (NCT02723877).



About PIQUR Therapeutics

PIQUR Therapeutics is a Swiss clinical-stage pharmaceutical company incorporated in August 2011 as a spin-off of the University of Basel, focusing on the discovery and development of innovative anti-cancer drugs based on the inhibition of lipid kinase (PI3K) and mTOR. PIQUR's pipeline originates from one of the most promising research areas in oncology. Both PI3K and mTOR are clinically validated drug targets in oncology. PIQUR holds a worldwide exclusive license on the intellectual property rights for PQR309 and related series of analogues, for development and commercialization. www.piqur.com



About Pierre Fabre

Pierre Fabre is the 2nd largest dermo-cosmetics laboratory in the world and the 2nd largest private French pharmaceutical group. In 2015, it generated 2,208 million euros in net sales, of which 58% came from its international business and 57% from its dermo-cosmetics division. Pierre Fabre, which has always been headquartered in the South-West of France, owns subsidiaries in 43 countries, enjoys distribution agreements in over 130 countries and employs around 13,000 people worldwide.

Pierre Fabre's portfolio represent a continuum ranging from prescription drugs and consumer health care products to dermo-cosmetics. In 2015, the company dedicated almost 200 million euros to R&D, shared between oncology, dermatology, the central nervous system, consumer health care and dermo-cosmetics.

Pierre Fabre Oncologie, a business unit of the Pierre Fabre company, is supported by over 1,000 employees with a strong focus on European markets. In 2015, worldwide annual sales of Pierre Fabre Oncology products surpassed$200 millionon the strength of the Oral Navelbine, Javlor and Busilvex brands.

Created in 1983, present in 84 countries, Pierre Fabre Dermatologie have become a global player in dermatology. Their product portfolio cover the management of major dermatological disorders such as acne, psoriasis, inflammatory dermatitis, fungal infections, alopecia, etc. Pierre Fabre Dermatologie combines the absolute requirement of quality and efficiency for its drugs, to the search of the most appropriate dosage forms, and the best accompanying of dermatologists.



Pierre Fabre is mostly owned (86%) by the Pierre Fabre Foundation, a registered public-interest foundation, and secondarily by its own employees. www.pierre-fabre.com