Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Osteopenia Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Osteopenia epidemiology, Osteopenia diagnosed patients, and Osteopenia treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Osteopenia derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Osteopenia, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Osteopenia market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Osteopenia prevalence, Osteopenia diagnosis rate, and Osteopenia treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Osteopenia Patient Flow

Osteopenia Prevalence

Osteopenia Diagnosed Patients

Osteopenia Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Osteopenia: Disease Definition

2. Osteopenia Patient Flow in Europe

3. Osteopenia Patient Flow in Germany

4. Osteopenia Patient Flow in France

5. Osteopenia Patient Flow in Spain

6. Osteopenia Patient Flow in Italy

7. Osteopenia Patient Flow in UK

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/37jrhh/europe_osteopenia

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111005819/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs