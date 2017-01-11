BERKELEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Bonsai, the company empowering developers to build intelligent systems, today announced that it has been named to CB Insights' prestigious AI 100 list. The AI 100 is a select group of emerging private companies working on ground-breaking AI technology. Bonsai is being recognized for its team, technology and traction at The Innovation Summit, a gathering of top executives and investors to explore the industries of the future. This is the second major accolade the company has received in the past year; Bonsai won the 2016 Startup Showcase at Strata + Hadoop World.

"The companies in the AI 100 are accelerating research, improving efficiency, and making many game-changing advancements that will be felt for decades to come," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal.

The Bonsai Platform abstracts away the low-level, inner workings of AI so developers can focus on what really matters, building smarter applications faster. Instead of needing expertise in complex AI algorithms and techniques, Bonsai greatly simplifies the programming of control and optimization to create more intelligent systems and business processes.

Since launching its private beta in September of 2016, Bonsai has been working with thousands of developers, as well as early design partners including NVIDIA and Siemens TTB, to build and shape the platform.

"Working with AI needs to be made more accessible to the broader software development community," said Mark Hammond, Co-Founder and CEO at Bonsai. "To capture the full impact that AI can have on solving real business problems, all of the technologies that make up AI today need to be made far more consumable so developers can leverage them without being a data scientist. This is the problem that Bonsai has set out to solve and we are honored to be recognized by CB Insights."

To see the full list of the AI 100, simply visit: https://www.cbinsights.com/research-ai-100.

About Bonsai

Bonsai is an AI platform company that empowers every developer to build, teach and use intelligence models. Its platform greatly simplifies the programming of control and optimization so developers can build more intelligent systems and business processes. Bonsai's fundamentally different approach results in far more accessible, efficient and explainable models compared to alternatives. Bonsai is headquartered in Berkeley, CA and backed by NEA. For more information, visit: https://bons.ai/ or follow Bonsai on Twitter @BonsaiAI.

