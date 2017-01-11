Construction Repaint Market Worth 93.72 Billion USD by 2026

PUNE, India, January 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Construction Repaint Marketby Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester), Formulation (Solvent Borne, Waterborne), Application (Residential, Non-Residential), Region - Global Forecast to 2026", Published by MarketsandMarkets, the global market was valued at USD 47.64 Billion in 2015 and is projected to reach USD 93.72 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

The base year considered for the study is 2015, while the forecast period is from 2016 to 2026.

The market is driven by the aging paints in existing buildings and the increased demand for repair & maintenance in the construction sector such as, residential and non-residential buildings including infrastructure, oil & gas, chemical & petrochemical, mining, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing.

Residential construction estimated to be the largest application segments of the construction repaint market

Residential construction accounted for the largest share of the global construction repaints market in 2015. Aging paints in existing buildings, increasing demand for repair & maintenance, and the growing construction industry are driving residential construction in the global construction repaint market.

Acrylic paints are estimated to be fastest-growing resin type in the construction repaint market

Acrylic paints are projected to be the fastest-growing resin type in the construction repaint market from 2016 to 2026. Acrylic based paints are waterborne paints and are economical, water-soluble, eco-friendly and easy to clean. With the environment regulations on VOC emissions, the demand for acrylic paints is expected to grow in the construction repaint market.

Rising demand in Asia-Pacific is the major driver for growth of construction repaint market

In 2015, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest share of the global construction repaint market and is also expected to grow at the highest rate from 2016 to 2026. China is currently the largest market for construction repaint in the Asia-Pacific region, and is expected to remain so during the forecast period. India is the fastest-growing market for construction repaint. Increasing demand from the residential & non-residential construction sectors drives the construction repaint market in these countries.

The key companies profiled in the construction repaint market research report are, AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), PPG industries, Inc. (U.S.), The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.), RPM International Inc. (U.S), Asian Paints Ltd. (India), Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (Japan), The Valspar Corporation (U.S.), Axalta Coating Systems (U.S), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd (Japan), and Jotun A/S (Norway).

