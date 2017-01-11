Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 11, 2017) - Taranis Resources (TSXV: TRO) has received the Mining Permit for the SIF pilot plant at Thor. The Thor project, primarily a silver deposit, with valuable concentrations of gold, lead, zinc and copper, is located in southeast British Columbia near Revelstoke

InvestmentPitch.com has produced a "video news alert" which discusses this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Taranis" in the search box. It is also available on YouTube (click here).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_myxgi3jo/Taranis-Resources-TSXV-TRO-received-the-Mining-Permit-for-the-the-SIF-pilot-plant-at-Thor

The permit is for mining of the SIF zone, and operation of the SIF pilot plant that includes a primary jaw crusher, hammer mill, shaker table and discharge/overflow pit. The plant will be used to collect detailed metallurgical information about SIF, and will also produce gold onsite that will be sold to a refiner.

All processing equipment is erected on the mill site, and it is anticipated that personnel will commence further activities in mid-June, 2017.

In addition to the main silver-gold-lead-zinc-copper sulfide deposit at Thor, the deposit includes several high-grade gold zones. These zones are unique in that they include coarse, nugget gold and are amenable to gravity processing. The full extent of these zones is unknown, but include the SIF Area located along the up-dip edge of the True Fissure deposit and the Gold Pit Zone located 777 metres to the southeast. Some recent exploration work suggests that the high-grade gold zones are related to northeast-trending structures.

John Gardiner, President and CEO stated: "We are making steady progress at Thor, particularly with respect to the large sulphide deposit. Taranis is completing state-of-the-art processing of the ground and borehole magnetic surveys, as well as a re-examination of the deep-penetrating EM-37 survey completed in 2008. Age dating is being completed on volcaniclastic rocks that will be instrumental in refining our exploration model for the deposit. Taranis will announce the results of this work as it becomes available."

In 2013, the company filed a maiden NI 43-101 Resource, showing:

6.9 million ounces of silver,

35,000 ounces of gold,

57 million lbs of lead,

79.4 million lbs of zinc,

3.3 million lbs of copper,

in Indicated and Inferred categories, residing in a low-cost, open pit mining operation.

The SIF and SIF-Carbon areas are recent discoveries, and are important owing to the enrichment of gold and silver. SIF is not included in the current Resource Estimate.

The shares are trading at $0.115 and with 53.2 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $6.1 million.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.taranisresources.com, contact John Gardiner, President and CEO, at 303-716-5922 or email johnjgardiner@earthlink.net.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media is arguably the largest producer and distributer of video news content, primarily for small and mid-cap companies. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com