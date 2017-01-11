Regulatory News:

DEINOVE (Paris:ALDEI) (Alternext Paris: ALDEI), a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces high-value compounds from rare bacteria, notably from the Deinococcus genus, announces today its provisional financial calendar for 2017*.

March 30, 2017 Publication of 2016 Annual Results May 16, 2017 Annual Shareholders Meeting, in Paris (11 :00 CET) September 28, 2017 Publication of 2017 First Half Financial Results

* This financial calendar is for indicative purposes only and the Company could change its publication dates should it deem necessary.

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE (Alternext Paris: ALDEI) is a biotech company that discovers, develops and produces compounds with industrial value from rare microorganisms, for the healthcare, nutrition and cosmetics markets.

These innovative production methods represent a sustainable and competitive alternative.

For this, DEINOVE relies on two key assets:

A unique strain bank with 6,000 rare bacteria that have not yet been exploited, mainly of the Deinococcus genus;

genus; A genetic, metabolic and fermentation engineering platform that enables them to customize these natural micro-factories, transforming them into new industry standards.

Based in Montpellier, DEINOVE employs approximately 50 employees and has nearly 170 international patent applications. The Company has been listed on Alternext since April 2010.

