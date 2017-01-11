Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal PTFE membrane marketreport. This research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global PTFE membrane market from 2017-2021.

PTFE membranes are extremely resistant to chemicals, which makes them ideal for filtering solvents or other highly reactive chemicals. Membranes made of other materials are chemically reactive and fail in such applications. Due to their hydrophobic nature, PTFE membranes must be prewetted with a solvent such as ethanol before filtering aqueous solutions.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the report, the big players have a vast geographic presence with large production facilities located globally. The competition in the market will further intensify over the forecast period with the increase in product extensions due to innovations in technologies related to membrane products.

"The market is expected to witness steady growth in future because of the increase in applications in end-user industries and increased popularity of industrial process water reuse. In addition, industrialization and increased demand from emerging economies will provide the necessary impetus for the market growth over the next few years," says Mahitha Mallishetty, a leadplastics, polymers, and elastomers analyst from Technavio.

The report also states that compliance with the environmental standards is crucial for the vendors in the global PTFE membrane market. End-users are demanding environment-friendly products due to the enforcement of stringent legislations regarding green buildings. The end-users are voluntarily shifting toward technologies and products that account for less carbon footprint during the lifecycle.

Top five PTFE membrane market vendors

Corning

Corning involves in the manufacture and sales of ceramics, specialty glass, and other related materials. It is one of the leading innovators in material sciences. The company focuses on sustained investment in R&D. It works through a combination of process innovation and material, and collaborates with customers to solve challenges.

The company manufactures various filter membranes, including PTFE filter membranes. The PTFE membranes offered by the company are naturally and permanently hydrophobic. These membranes are used for filtering gases such as humidified air.

Danaher

Danaher offers medical, industrial, professional, and commercial services and products worldwide. The company acquired Pall Corporation in August 2015 to expand its business. The company offers membrane laminated to other support materials such as multiple grades of woven and non-woven polyesters and polypropylenes. These support fabrics offer durability and confer excellent machining and handling characteristics to the membrane.

Merck

Merck offers perception medicines, biologic therapies, vaccines, and animal health products. The company operates through pharmaceuticals, animal health, alliances, and healthcare service segments. It sells its products through drug wholesalers and retailers, hospitals, government agencies, and healthcare providers. In FY2015, the company had about 68,000 employees.

Donaldson Company

Donaldson Company manufactures filtration systems and replacement parts. The company operates through engine products and industrial products segments. It offers air filtration systems, exhaust and emission systems, and liquid filtration systems, including hydraulics, fuel, and lube systems and replacement filters. It had about 11,700 employees worldwide.

General Electric

General Electrics is a global industrial company that provides software-defined machines and solutions for power generation, aircraft engines, oil and gas production equipment, medical imaging, industrial products, and financing. As of 2015, the company had about 333,000 employees.

