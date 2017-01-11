Worldwide Blood Glucose Device Market & Forecast (SMBG) (Test Strips, Lancet, Meter) Analysis Report 2017: It is Estimated that 642 Million People will Develop the Disease by 2040 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Blood Glucose Device Market & Forecast (SMBG) (Test Strips, Lancet, Meter) - Worldwide Analysis" report to their offering.

It is estimated that 642 Million people will develop the disease by 2040. This is putting pressure on governments and social institutions to take necessary steps to keep the disease in check and avoid complications in order to ensure that diabetic impact is kept to a minimum. United States is the single largest market for SMBG devices market followed by Russia and United Kingdom. However, China has the highest self-monitoring of blood glucose users compared to other countries.



United States, Russia and United Kingdom together hold more than 63 percent of the total test strips market share whereas in blood glucose meter market China is the dominating country. All big players such as Roche, Bayer and Abbott Laboratories are continuously losing their market share.



Blood Glucose Device Market & Forecast (SMBG) (Test Strips, Lancet, Meter) - Worldwide Analysis analyzes the worldwide market for, blood glucose test strips market, blood glucose lancet market and blood glucose meter market.



This is the 3rd publication on the Glucose Device Market. This report studies separate comprehensive analytics for the 15 countries: United States, European Countries (United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland), BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China), Australia and Kuwait. Annual estimates and forecast are provided for the period of 2016 through 2020. A nine year historic analysis is also provided for these markets.



This 269 page report with 257 Figures and 12 Tables provides a complete analysis of top 15 countries of worldwide self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) market.



Test Strip, Lancet, Glucose Meter Market, Diabetes Population of 15 Countries covered as follows:



- Diabetes Population Scenario and Forecast in all 15 countries

- Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes Scenario and Forecast in all 15 countries

- Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Devices Users and Forecast in all 15 countries

- Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices (SMBG) Market and Forecast in all 15 countries

- Blood Glucose Test Strips Market and Forecast in all 15 countries

- Blood Glucose Lancet Market and Forecast in all 15 countries

- Blood Glucose Meter Market and Forecast in all 15 countries



4 Companies Revenue (Sales) from Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) devices have been analyzed in this report:



- Roche Diagnostic

- LifeScan Inc.

- Bayer HealthCare

- Abbott Laboratories



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Worldwide Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Users and Forecast



3. Worldwide Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market and Forecast



4. Worldwide Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Market Share and Forecast



5. United States



6. United Kingdom



7. Germany



8. Spain



9. Italy



10. Netherlands



11. Norway



12. Sweden



13. Switzerland



14. Russia



15. Brazil



16. India



17. China



18. Australia



19. Kuwait



20. SMBG Market Growth Drivers



21. SMBG Market Challenges



22. Key Players Analysis



