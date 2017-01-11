Global Carbon Nanotube Market 2016-2022: MWCNTs Dominated the CNT Market Accounting for 95% of the $700 Million Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Carbon Nanotube Market - Analysis & Forecast, 2016-2022 (Focus on CNT Type, End Use Application and Region)" report to their offering.

The global CNT market worth $700 million in 2015, is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.8 % over the period of 2016-2022, hitting $2,070.5 million by 2022.

Wide applications of these materials across polymers, electrical & electronics, and energy industries are likely to drive the market growth over the forecast period. The MWCNTs are currently dominating the market due to low prices and their usage in varied applications. Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share of 41.8% in 2015 and this trend is expected to continue in the forecast period.

Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) are one of the most essential materials in material science with a number of significant properties; and hence are gradually changing the dynamics of polymer, energy and electronics and semiconductor industry. Carbon nanotubes technology has the potential to improve the performance of almost everything they are used in; composite or plastics and it is even a potential solution to energy problem.



The wide range of useful properties of CNTs have led to the development of a number of applications some of which are paving their way towards practical and commercial applicability. CNTs are extremely strong due to a high strength level between their atoms (i.e. sp2 hybridization) which makes them strong after being weaved together. They are stronger than steel, are unbreakably elastic, resistant to chemicals, are better conductors of electricity than silver and are better thermal conductors than diamond.



The global CNT market is emerging at a fairly rapid pace. Initially they were in danger of being replaced in conductive applications by graphene and in composites by Nano cellulose. But with time, due to their increasing needs in polymer industry, electronics and semiconductor industry and energy industry, they have managed to hold a good position in the materials market. CNTs have been competitive and will remain so in future too.



MWCNTs dominated the CNT market accounting for a market share of 95% by value. Asia Pacific generated the maximum amount of revenue in the year 2015 in the global CNT market followed by North America and Europe .Again, APAC has the highest potential to grow in the forecast period. If the industry has the prospects of growing at a similar pace, it will cross $ 2,070.5 million in total market value by the end of forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



1 Research Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Global Carbon Nanotube Market Research Methodology

1.2.1 Assumptions and Limitations

1.2.2 Primary Research

1.2.3 Secondary Research

1.2.4 Data Triangulation

1.2.5 Data Analysing & Market Estimation

1.2.6 Stakeholders

1.2.7 Influencing Factors



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Drivers

2.2.1 Remarkable Properties

2.2.2 Heavy Demand from Varied End Use Application Verticals

2.2.3 Advancement in Technology and Possibility of Viable Future

2.3 Restraints

2.3.1 High Production Cost

2.3.2 Health Care and Safety

2.3.3 Purification Requirements

2.4 Opportunities

2.4.1 Opportunities in Emerging Applications

2.4.2 Increasing Application Areas with Decrease in Price of CNTs

2.4.3 Opportunities in Emerging Economies



3 Competitive Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 New Product Launches and Product Developments

3.2.1 Business Expansions

3.2.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.2.3 Partnerships, Agreements and Collaborations

3.2.4 Other Developments

3.3 Player Share Analysis

3.3.1 Global CNT Player Share Analysis

3.3.2 SWCNT Player Share Analysis

3.4 R & D Analysis of Leading Players in Carbon Nanotube Market

3.5 Production and Production Capacity Analysis by Industry Players



4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Supply Chain/ Value Chain Analysis

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate-High)

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Low-Moderate)

4.2.3 Threat of Substitutes (Low)

4.2.4 Threat of New Entrants (High)

4.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry (Moderate-High)

4.3 Pricing Analysis

4.4 Future Trends and Developments in Carbon Nanotubes Market



5 Global Carbon Nanotubes Market Breakdown, by Product Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Global Carbon Nanotube Market, by Type

5.3 Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNTs)

5.3.1 Single Walled Carbon Nanotube Market, by Region

5.3.2 Single Walled Carbon Nanotube Market, by Application

5.4 Multi Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNTs)

5.4.1 Multi Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Region, (2016-2022)

5.4.2 Multi Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Application, (2016-2022)



6 Carbon Nanotube Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Carbon Nanotube Market Size by Application

6.1.1 Polymer Application Market Overview

6.1.2 Electronics & Semiconductor Application Market Overview

6.1.3 Energy Application Market Overview

6.1.4 Others Application Market overview



7 Global Carbon Nanotube Market, by Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Global Carbon Nanotube Market by Region

7.2.1 North America

7.2.1.1 The US

7.2.2 Europe

7.2.2.1 Germany

7.2.2.2 Italy

7.2.2.3 France

7.2.2.4 United Kingdom

7.2.3 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.2.3.1 China

7.2.3.2 Japan

7.2.3.3 South Korea

7.2.3.4 India

7.2.4 Rest of the World (RoW)



8 Company Profiles

8.1 Arkema S.A

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financials

8.1.2.1 Overall Financials

8.1.2.2 Geographic Revenue Mix

8.1.2.3 Business Segment Revenue Mix

8.1.2.4 Revenue Forecast by Region and Application,2020

8.1.2.5 Financial Summary

8.1.3 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Showa Denko K.K

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financials

8.2.2.1 Overall Financials

8.2.2.2 Geographic Revenue Mix

8.2.2.3 Business Segment Revenue Mix

8.2.2.4 Financial Summary

8.2.3 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Cnano Technology Limited

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 About Cnano Technologies Ltd

8.3.2.1 Product Portfolio

8.3.2.2 Applications Overview

8.3.2.3 Overall Summary

8.3.3 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Nanocyl S.A

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 About Nanocyl S.A

8.4.2.1 Product Portfolio

8.5 Toray Industries Inc.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financials

8.5.2.1 Overall Financials

8.5.2.2 Geographic Revenue Mix

8.5.2.3 Business Segment Revenue Mix

8.5.2.4 Financial Summary

8.5.3 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Hanwha Chemical Corporation

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financials

8.6.2.1 Overall Financials

8.6.2.2 Geographical Revenue Mix

8.6.2.3 Business Segment Revenue Mix

8.6.2.4 Financial Summary

8.6.3 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financials

8.7.2.1 Overall Financials

8.7.2.2 Geography Revenue Mix

8.7.2.3 Business Segment Revenue Mix

8.7.2.4 Financial Summary

8.7.3 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Hodogaya Chemical Co Ltd

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Financials

8.8.2.1 Overall Financials

8.8.2.2 Financial Summary

8.8.3 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Ube Industries Ltd (Japan)

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Financials

8.9.2.1 Overall Financials

8.9.2.2 Business Segment Revenue Mix

8.9.2.3 Financial Summary

8.9.3 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Times Nano

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 About the Company

8.11 Carbon Solutions, Inc.

8.11.1 Company Overview

8.11.2 About the Company

8.12 Cheap Tubes Inc.

8.12.1 Company Overview

8.12.2 About the Company

8.13 Cnt Co. Ltd.

8.13.1 Company Overview

8.13.2 About the Company

8.14 Hyperion Catalysis International Inc.

8.14.1 Company Overview

8.14.2 About the Company

8.15 Arry International Group Ltd

8.15.1 Company Overview

8.15.2 About the Company

8.16 Continental Carbon Nanotechnologies Inc.

8.16.1 Company Overview

8.16.2 About the Company

8.17 Klean Commodities Inc.

8.17.1 Company Overview

8.17.2 About the Company

8.18 Nano-C Inc.

8.18.1 Company Overview

8.18.2 About the Company

8.19 OCSiAl LLC

8.19.1 Company Overview

8.19.2 About the Company

8.20 Thomas Swan & Co Ltd (U.K)

8.20.1 Company Overview

8.20.2 About the Company

8.21 Zyvex Technologies

8.21.1 Company Overview

8.21.2 About the Company



List of Tables:

Table 2.1 Comparison of Mechanical Properties of CNTs with other String Materials

Table 2.2 Summary of CNT-Enabled Applications

Table 3.1 Product Launch and Development

Table 3.2 Business Expansions

Table 3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

Table 3.4 Partnerships, Agreements and Collaborations

Table 3.5 Other Developments

Table 3.6 CNT R&D Investment Analysis

Table 3.7 CNT Key Player's Production Capacity Overview: 2015

Table 5.1 Global Carbon Nanotube Market Size, by Type ($ Million), 2015-2022

Table 5.2 Global Carbon Nanotube Market Size, by Type (Metric Tons), 2015-2022

Table 5.3 Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market Size, by Region, ($ Million) 2015-2022

Table 5.4 Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market Size, by Region, (Metric Tons), 2015-2022

Table 5.5 Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market Size, by Application, ($ Million), 2015-2022

Table 5.6 Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market Size, by Application, (Metric Tons), 2015-2022

Table 5.7 Multi Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market Size, by Region, ($ Million), 2015-2022

Table 5.8 Multi Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market Size, by Region, (Metric Tons), 2015-2022

Table 5.9 Multi Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market Size, by Application, ($ Million), 2015-2022

Table 5.10 Multi Walled Carbon Nanotubes Market Size, by Application, (Metric Tons), 2015-2022

Table 6.1 Global Carbon Nanotube Market Size by Application, $ Million (2015 - 2022)

Table 6.2 Global Carbon Nanotube Market Size by Application, Metric Tons (2015 - 2022)

Table 6.3 Carbon Nanotube Market Size in Polymer Application (2015 - 2022)

Table 6.4 Global Carbon Nanotube Market for Electronic & Semiconductor Application (2015 - 2022)

Table 6.5 Carbon Nanotube Market Size for Energy Application (2015 - 2022)

Table 6.6 Carbon Nanotube Market Size in Others Application (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.1 Global Carbon Nanotube Market by Region, $ Million (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.2 Global Carbon Nanotube Market by Region, Metric Tons (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.3 North America's Carbon Nanotube Market by Country, $ Million (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.4 North America's Carbon Nanotube Market by Country, Metric Tons (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.5 USA's Carbon Nanotube Market, by Type, $ Million (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.6 The US Carbon Nanotube Market by Type, Metric Tons (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.7 The US Carbon Nanotube Market, by Application, $ Million (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.8 The US Carbon Nanotube Market, by Application, Metric Tons (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.9 Europe's Carbon Nanotube Market, by Country, $ Million , 2015 - 2022

Table 7.10 Europe's Carbon Nanotube Market, by Country, Metric Tons 2015 - 2022

Table 7.11 Germany's Carbon Nanotube Market, by Type, $ Million (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.12 Germany's Carbon Nanotube Market, by Type, Metric Tons (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.13 Germany's Carbon Nanotube Market, by Application, $ Million (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.14 Germany's Carbon Nanotube Market, by Application, Metric Tons (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.15 Italy's Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Type, $ Million (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.16 Italy's Carbon Nanotube Market, by Type, Metric Tons (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.17 Italy's Carbon Nanotube Market, by Application, $ Million (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.18 Italy's Carbon Nanotube Market by Application, Metric Tons (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.19 France's Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Type, $ Million (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.20 France's Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Type, Metric Tons (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.21 France's Carbon Nanotube Market, by Application, $ Million (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.22 France's Carbon Nanotube Market, by Application, Metric Tons (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.23 U.K's Carbon Nanotubes Market, by Type, $ Million (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.24 U.K's Carbon Nanotube Market, by Type, Metric Tons (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.25 U.K's Carbon Nanotube Market, by Application, $ Million (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.26 U.K's Carbon Nanotube Market by Application, Metric Tons (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.27 Asia-Pacific's Carbon Nanotube Market by Country, $ Million (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.28 Asia-Pacific's Carbon Nanotube Market by Country, Metric Tons (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.29 China's Carbon Nanotube Market by Type, $ Million (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.30 China's Carbon Nanotube Market by Type, Metric Tons (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.31 China's Carbon Nanotube Market by Application, $ Million (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.32 China's Carbon Nanotube Market by Application, Metric Tons (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.33 Japan's Carbon Nanotube Market by Type, $ Million (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.34 Japan's Carbon Nanotube Market by Type, Metric Tons (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.35 Japan's Carbon Nanotube Market by Application, $ Million (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.36 Japan's Carbon Nanotube Market by Application, Metric Tons (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.37 South Korea's Carbon Nanotube Market by Type, $ Million (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.38 South Korea's Carbon Nanotube Market by Type, Metric Tons (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.39 South Korea's Carbon Nanotube Market by Application, $ Million (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.40 South Korea's Carbon Nanotube Market by Application, Metric Tons (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.41 India's Carbon Nanotube Market by Type, $ Million (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.42 India's Carbon Nanotube Market by Type, Metric Tons (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.43 India's Carbon Nanotube Market by Application, $ Million (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.44 India's Carbon Nanotube Market by Application, Metric Tons (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.45 RoW Carbon Nanotubes Market by Region, ($ Million) (2015 - 2022)

Table 7.46 RoW Carbon Nanotubes Market by Region, Metric Tons (2015 - 2022)



List of Figures:

Figure 1 Carbon Nanotube Market Attractiveness, by Type, Application and Region

Figure 2 Global Carbon Nanotube Market size Overview

Figure 3 Carbon Nanotube Market Share by Type, 2015 and 2022

Figure 4 Carbon Nanotube Market Share by Application: 2015 & 2022

Figure 5 Carbon Nanotube Market, by Geography

Figure 1.1 Global Carbon Nanotube Market Scope

Figure 1.2 Report Design

Figure 1.3 Primary Interviews Breakdown, by Companies, Designation, and Region

Figure 1.4 Sources of Secondary Research

Figure 1.5 Data Triangulation

Figure 1.6 Top Down & Bottom Up Approach

Figure 1.7 Stakeholders Overview

Figure 1.8 Influencing Factors

Figure 2.1 Global Carbon Nanotube Market Dynamics

Figure 3.1 Snapshot of Organic & Inorganic Strategies adopted by Key Players

Figure 3.2 Total Number of Strategies and Developments

Figure 3.3 Percentage Share of Strategies and Developments Adopted by Key Players

Figure 3.4 Global CNT Market Share Analysis, by Production Volume: 2015

Figure 3.5 SWCNT Market Share Analysis, by Production Capacity

Figure 4.1 Global Carbon Nanotube Supply Chain

Figure 4.2 Global CNT Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Figure 4.3 Global CNT Price Analysis Overview: $/kg

Figure 5.1 Global Carbon Nanotube Market Segmentation

Figure 5.2 Structure of Single Wall and Multi Wall Carbon Nanotube

Figure 5.3 Global Carbon Nanotube Market Size (Value & Volume) Overview

Figure 5.4 Single Wall Carbon Nanotube Market Size Overview

Figure 5.5 Single Wall Carbon Nanotube Market Size Overview by Region: US$ Million

Figure 5.6 Single Wall Carbon Nanotube Market Size Overview by Application: $ Million

Figure 5.7 Multi Wall Carbon Nanotube Market Size Overview

Figure 5.8 Multi Wall Carbon Nanotube Market Size Overview by Region: US$ million

Figure 5.9 Multi Wall Carbon Nanotube Market Size Overview by Application: $ Million

Figure 6.1 Global Carbon Nanotube Market Segmentation: by Application

Figure 6.2 Carbon Nanotube Market Size Overview by Application: US$ Million

Figure 6.3 Global Carbon Nanotube Market Attractiveness, by Application

Figure 6.4 Carbon nanotube in Polymer Application Market Size Overview

Figure 6.5 Key applications of CNTs in automotive coatings include:

Figure 6.6 CNT in Electronics & Semiconductor Application Market Size Overview

Figure 6.7 CNT in Energy Application Market Size Overview

Figure 6.8 Li-ion Battery Present and Expanding Market Overview

Figure 6.9 CNT in Other Application Market Size Overview

Figure 7.1 Carbon Nanotube Market Geographical Segmentation

Figure 7.2 Carbon Nanotube Market Growth Rate by Geography

Figure 7.3 North America Carbon Nanotube Market by Country

Figure 7.4 European Carbon Nanotube Market Snapshot, by Country

Figure 7.5 APAC Carbon Nanotube Market Snapshot, by Country

Figure 7.6 Rest of the World Carbon Nanotube Market Snapshot, by Region

Figure 8.1 Overall Financials, 2013-15 ($ Million)

Figure 8.2 Geographic Revenue Mix, 2013-15 ($ Million)

Figure 8.3 Segment Revenue Mix, 2013-15 ($ Million)

Figure 8.4 Arkema's Revenue Forecast 2020

Figure 8.5 Overall Financials, 2013-15

Figure 8.6 Geographic Revenue Mix, 2013-15 ($Million)

Figure 8.7 Segment Revenue Mix, 2013-15 ($Million)

Figure 8.8 Showa Denko K.K: Swot Analysis

Figure 8.9 Overall Financials, 2013-15 ($Million)

Figure 8.10 Geographic Revenue Mix, 2013-15 ($Million)

Figure 8.11 Segment Revenue Mix, 2014-15 ($Million)

Figure 8.12 Overall Financials 2013-15 ($Million)

Figure 8.13 Geographical Revenue Mix 2013-15 ($Million)

Figure 8.14 Segment Revenue Mix 2013-15 ($Million)

Figure 8.15 Overall Financials 2014-15 ($Million)

Figure 8.16 Geography Revenue Mix 2014-15 ($Million)

Figure 8.17 Segment Revenue Mix 2014-15 ($Million)

Figure 8.18 Overall Financials 2013-15 ($Million)

Figure 8.19 Overall Financials 2013-15 ($Million)

Figure 8.20 Segment Revenue Mix 2013-15 ($Million)



Companies Mentioned



- Arkema S.A

- Arry International Group Ltd

- Carbon Solutions, Inc.

- Cheap Tubes Inc.

- Cnano Technology Limited

- Cnt Co. Ltd.

- Continental Carbon Nanotechnologies Inc.

- Hanwha Chemical Corporation

- Hodogaya Chemical Co Ltd

- Hyperion Catalysis International Inc.

- Klean Commodities Inc.

- Kumho Petrochemical Co Ltd.

- Nano-C Inc.

- Nanocyl S.A

- OCSiAl LLC

- Showa Denko K.K

- Thomas Swan & Co Ltd (U.K)

- Times Nano

- Toray Industries Inc.

- Ube Industries Ltd (Japan)



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/77c8bn/global_carbon

About Research and Markets

Research and Markets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716