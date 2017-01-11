Chronic Hepatitis C Forecast Report 2017-2027: Focus on USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Brazil, Japan, Russia, India and China - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Chronic Hepatitis C Forecast in 12 Major Markets 2017-2027" report to their offering.

Hepatitis C is a single-stranded RNA virus that infects and damages the liver. In most cases, hepatitis C causes no noticeable symptoms until the liver has been significantly damaged. Symptoms are often vague such as flu-like muscle aches and fatigue.



This report provides the current prevalent population for Chronic Hepatitis C across 12 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Brazil, Japan, Russia, India and China) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.



Providing a value-added level of insight from the analysis team, several of the main symptoms and co-morbidities of Chronic Hepatitis C have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.



Chronic hepatitis C is most often associated with co-infections with other chronic viral infections including:



- HIV Co-infection

- HBV Co-infection

- HCV co-infection



Likely downstream events associated with chronic HCV infection include:



- Cirrhosis of the liver

- Hepatocellular carcinoma

- Excess mortality associated with liver disease / decompensated liver function



This report is built using data and information sourced from the proprietary patient segmentation database. To generate accurate patient population estimates, the database utilises a combination of several world class sources that deliver the most up to date information from patient registries, clinical trials and epidemiology studies. All of the sources used to generate the data and analysis have been identified in the report.



Reasons to Buy:



- Able to quantify patient populations in global Chronic Hepatitis C market to target the development of future products, pricing strategies and launch plans.

- Gain further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Chronic Hepatitis C and identify patient segments with high potential.

- Delivery of more accurate information for clinical trials in study sizing and realistic patient recruitment for various countries.

- Provide a level of understanding on the impact from specific co-morbid conditions on Chronic Hepatitis C prevalent population.

- Identify sub-populations within Crohn's disease which require treatment.

- Gain an understanding of the specific markets that have the largest number of Chronic Hepatitis C patients.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Cause of the Disease



3. Risk Factors & Prevention



4. Diagnosis of the Disease



5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity



6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course



7. Key comorbid conditions/Features associated with the disease



8. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers



9. Top-line prevalence for Chronic Hepatitis C



10. Genotype of HCV infection in Chronic Hepatitis C patients

10.1 Predominant Genotype



11. Main route of infection for Chronic HCV patients



12. Major viral co-infection in Chronic HCV patients



13. Access to healthcare for CHCV patients



14. Events and outcomes for CHCV patients



15. Abbreviations used in the report



16. Patient-Based Offering



17. Online Pricing Data and Platforms



18. References



19. Appendix



List of Figures



- Global estimated prevalence of Hepatitis C

- Geographical spread of HCV by genotype²

- Flowchart of HCV infection progression to ESLD

- Approximate time scale of progression of HCV infection to end-stage liver disease



List of Tables



- Prevalence of cHCV, total (000s)

- Prevalence of cHCV, males (000s)

- Prevalence of cHCV, females (000s)

- cHCV patients by genotype, total (000s)

- Genotype 1 cHCV patients by subtype, total (000s)

- Genotype 2 cHCV patients by subtype, total (000s)

- Genotype 3 cHCV patients by subtype, total (000s)

- cHCV patients by main estimated route of transmission, total (000s)

- Prevalence of cHBV / cHCV co-infection, total (000s)

- Prevalence of HIV / cHCV co-infection, total (000s)

- Likely diagnosed cHCV patients, total (000s)

- Annual newly diagnosed cHCV patients, total (000s)

- Estimated cHCV patients receiving treatment, total (000s)

- Estimated cases of cirrhosis in patients with cHCV, total (000s)

- Estimated annual incidence of HCC in patients with cHCV, total (000s)

- Estimated annual deaths from liver disease in patients with cHCV, total (000s)

- Abbreviations and Acronyms used in the report

- USA Prevalence of cHCV by 5-yr age cohort, males (000s)

- USA Prevalence of cHCV by 5-yr age cohort, females (000s)

- Canada Prevalence of cHCV by 5-yr age cohort, males (000s)

- Canada Prevalence of cHCV by 5-yr age cohort, females (000s)

- France Prevalence of cHCV by 5-yr age cohort, males (000s)

- France Prevalence of cHCV by 5-yr age cohort, females (000s)

- Germany Prevalence of cHCV by 5-yr age cohort, males (000s)

- Germany Prevalence of cHCV by 5-yr age cohort, females (000s)

- Italy Prevalence of cHCV by 5-yr age cohort, males (000s)

- Italy Prevalence of cHCV by 5-yr age cohort, females (000s)

- Spain Prevalence of cHCV by 5-yr age cohort, males (000s)

- Spain Prevalence of cHCV by 5-yr age cohort, females (000s)

- UK Prevalence of cHCV by 5-yr age cohort, males (000s)

- UK Prevalence of cHCV by 5-yr age cohort, females (000s)

- Brazil Prevalence of cHCV by 5-yr age cohort, males (000s)

- Brazil Prevalence of cHCV by 5-yr age cohort, females (000s)

- Japan Prevalence of cHCV by 5-yr age cohort, males (000s)

- Japan Prevalence of cHCV by 5-yr age cohort, females (000s)

- Russia Prevalence of cHCV by 5-yr age cohort, males (000s)

- Russia Prevalence of cHCV by 5-yr age cohort, females (000s)

- India Prevalence of cHCV by 5-yr age cohort, males (000s)

- India Prevalence of cHCV by 5-yr age cohort, females (000s)

- China Prevalence of cHCV by 5-yr age cohort, males (000s)

- China Prevalence of cHCV by 5-yr age cohort, females (000s)



