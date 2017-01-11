

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) in collaboration with J.P. Morgan Chase & Co .(JPM) has launched a new credit card for Prime customers.



The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, which is like Amazon's Reward Visa Signature Card, offers 5% back on all Amazon purchases. This new card also comes with 2% cash-back on restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores, and 1% back on all other buys.



The card is only available to Prime members. Existing eligible Amazon Rewards Visa Signature cardholders will be upgraded to this new card.



'We are adding even more value to Prime by offering rewards on Amazon and everywhere else you shop,' Max Bardon, Amazon vice president said in a press release.



