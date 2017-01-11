Technavio analysts forecast the global rugged equipment marketto grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111005480/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global rugged equipment market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the globalrugged equipmentmarketfor 2017-2021. This report covers the global rugged equipment market, which is categorized into rugged computers or PCs, rugged communication equipment, and rugged displays.

The global rugged equipment market saw a significant increase during the Iraq war between 2003-2011. During this time, the US displayed its military's technological capacity, which created a trend for other countries to upgrade their technological equipment as well. This resulted in a large-scale decommissioning of old and obsolete equipment worldwide. The demand for rugged equipment is increasing slightly due to uncertainties in many countries around the world, though the overall budget allocation for the global defense and military is witnessing a decline. The regional tensions in the Middle East and Eastern Europe have also prompted governments to increase their spending on rugged equipment.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55588

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technaviohardware and semiconductoranalysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global rugged equipment market:

Increasing demand for portable communication systems

Increasing military budgets in APAC countries

Implementation of MNVR program

Increasing demand for portable communication systems

Products such as inflatable Satcom antennas are popular in the market as they enable data transmission and communication even under extreme weather conditions and in rough terrains. The developments in the design of communication equipment have enabled them to be compact. The Satcom system market will have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Satcom systems usually have bulky antennas and VSAT equipment.

Chetan Mohan, a leadembedded systemsresearch analyst at Technavio, says, "The rugged manpack radio communication and soldier radio handhelds have also witnessed major transitions in size, weight, and ruggedness. Such developments will help the growth of the global rugged equipment market during the forecast period

Increasing military budgets in APAC countries

It is evident that the military expenditure is increasing year-over-year for APAC. With the increasing defense and military expenditure, the budgets allocated for ISR are also increasing. The increase in ISR is mainly due to the increasing regional tensions, especially in East Asia. There are several disputes near the South China Sea and East China Sea. China, Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, and Vietnam have maritime disputes near the South China Sea, where China is reported to be building artificial islands that could be used for military purposes.

"In the East, China Sea, Japan, China, and Taiwan are at loggerheads over territorial disputes. This region too hosts oil and gas fields, which is causing Japan and China to vie for dominance. Also, there are claims that North Korea is conducting several nuclear weapon tests, tremors of which have been felt in South Korea," adds Chetan.

Implementation of MNVR program

Developed countries like the US, the UK, and Germany have advanced military communication systems. They have also successfully improvised traditional communication ground battlefield communication systems without the use of satellites. They have developed and used high bandwidth networking radio systems that are applied in the form of vehicle mounts and manpacks, which use line of sight (LoS) communication waveforms.

Hence, they were successful in creating mid-tier networking vehicular radios (MNVRs), these integrated vehicles are highly mobile and secure and house all the equipment needed for battlefield communications. The MNVRs help in connecting the soldiers to the base camp and the command and control, enabling total ground-level connectivity and communications.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Torpedo Market 2017-2021

Global Naval Combat Systems Market 2016-2020

Global UAV Payload and Subsystems Market 2017-2021

Become aTechnavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like computing devices, displays, and lighting. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111005480/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com