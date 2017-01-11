ROCKFORD, IL--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving -- which has been featured on "Blue Collar Millionaire," "Shark Tank," and other primetime shows -- has expanded its presence in Rockford, Illinois. The company provides moving labor, junk removal, donation pickups, general labor and more.

While taking a few years off from the business world to try her hand at being a stay-at-home mom, Scarlett Dornbrook developed a love for restoring antique furniture and took special joy in saving these items from the landfill by giving them a second life. So, the concept of recycling and second chances played a huge part in her decision to join College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving and embrace a new life as a business owner.

Scarlett is aggressively marketing the brand to make sure that everyone in the state hears about College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving.

The desire to mentor leaders and aggressively grow a new market is why College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving awarded Dornbrook the rights to the franchise in Rockford.

"We are very aggressive when it comes to growth, but we want to do it the right way," College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving President Nick Friedman said. "That means, first and foremost, finding the right franchise partner. We only want to work with people who are enthusiastic about teamwork, and who believe in our mantra of 'move the world' -- which means making a positive impact in the lives of customers and employees. Scarlett Dornbrook shares our core values and clients are going to be blown away by the level of service they receive."

Building leaders has also helped franchisees build their businesses. College Hunks average franchisee sales increased 51% in 2015 compared to 2014, thanks to strong word-of-mouth from happy customers.

College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving of Rockford is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. You can reach them at (815) 255-8213 or https://collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/locations/il/rockford/.

To learn about owning a College Hunks Hauling Junk and Moving franchise, visit www.collegehunksfranchise.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/11/11G127109/Images/CHHJ-Junk-Removal-Rockford-IL-d3bf280edbf39879a1b1ade4363976c2.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/11/11G127109/Images/CHHJ-scarlett-dornbrook-7b18b0960c919a169f9f46921b1cdc96.jpg

College Hunks Hauling Junk & Moving

866-766-0540



Danielle Wright Kimble

danielle.wright@chhj.com



Frank Morrison

frank.morrison@chhj.com