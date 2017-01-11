Research and Markets - Global Mosquito Repellent Market 2017-2021 with Godrej Consumer Products, Reckitt Benckiser, S. C. Johnson & Son & Spectrum Brands Dominating

DUBLIN, Jan 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Mosquito Repellent Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global mosquito repellent market to grow at a CAGR of 4.66% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mosquito repellent market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of mosquito repellents. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The growing demand for organic repellents has been due to the rising customer awareness in relation to the chemicals used and the smell of household insecticides. In addition to this, synthetic repellents stand to be harmful for pregnant women and children. All this factors are leading to the growing demand for organic repellents.



According to the report, to create awareness about mosquito-borne diseases as well as demand for their products, vendors operating in this space heavily focus on integrated marketing communications like television, newspapers, billboards, hoardings, internet, and radio. Vendors also regionalize their marketing initiatives, like TV commercials, according to different countries and regions, to connect with specific consumer segments. They position their products strategically to influence the purchase decision of consumers. Many vendors also launch campaigns to spread awareness of the harmful diseases spread by mosquitoes. These marketing initiatives and awareness campaigns propel the growth of the global mosquito repellent market.



Further, the report states that the low acceptance and adoption of mosquito repellent products in rural regions in countries like India and Africa is a major challenge for the growth of the market at large. Even though a number of initiatives are being undertaken to create awareness of the deadly diseases caused by mosquitoes, the use of repellents in rural areas of India is fairly low with only 27% penetration. Most consumers in rural areas still prefer to use natural remedies over buying mosquito repellents.



Key vendors



Godrej Consumer Products

Reckitt Benckiser

S. C. Johnson & Son

& Son Spectrum Brands

Other prominent vendors



Coghlan's

Dabur

Enesis Group

GLOBE-Janakantha

Goodluck Syndicate

Herbal Strategi

Hovex

Jyothy Laboratories

KAPI

Kincho

Kittrich

Murphy's Naturals

PIC

PT Mega Artha Perkasa

Quantum Health

TAINWALA

Thermacell

Vardhaman Remedies

Vijay International

Vin Corporation

Woodstream

Zhongshan LANJU Daily Chemical Industrial

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Market research methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Global profile



Part 06: Market landscape



Part 07: Segmentation by retail formats



Part 08: Market segmentation by product



Part 09: Geographical segmentation



Part 10: Market drivers



Part 11: Impact of drivers



Part 12: Market challenges



Part 13: Impact of drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Vendor landscape



Part 16: Appendix



