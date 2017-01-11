Start-ups Disrupting Global Connected Truck Market 2016-2017: Opportunities Worth $245 Billion for Ecosystem Participants by 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Start-ups Disrupting Global Connected Truck Market, 2016-2017" report to their offering.

This research service aims at identifying, analyzing, and profiling start-ups disrupting the Global Connected Truck Market. The major markets considered for analysis include Fleet Management Solutions, Digital Freight Brokering, Video Safety, and Autonomous Trucks. From the initially identified exhaustive list of companies within the major markets, the top 20 performing start-ups have been shortlisted using a preliminary screening methodology. Identified top 20 are then rated against each other using Start-up Evaluation Radar. Growth opportunities have been clearly mapped with a call to action for stakeholders for improved decision making.

The study features start-ups across the globe, covering North America, Europe, LATAM, Middle East, South Africa, Hong kong, Singapore and India within the identified hot beds. The study highlights importance of Start-ups and how they will complement OEMs, Telematics Service Providers (TSPs), and other value chain partners. It also covers key attributes of start-ups, reasons for investing, modes of funding, key criteria for choosing a Start-up with examples and case study. Top-20 companies are identified and profiled in detail. Each company profile covers information such as employee count, brief business description, unique service proposition (USP), Key customers, key partnerships, Installed base, distribution of installed base by end-user segment and region, in estimated revenue for 2016, funding received, notable achievements, key reasons for investment, pricing model, package pricing, package description, target industry, and target customer.

Key questions this study will answer:

- What are the key criteria that venture capitalists and potential investors look into while investing in start-ups? Why do they attract more investments compared to established organizations?

- What are the key markets for start-ups to venture into and what is the current revenue potential of those markets?

- Who are the key participants and what are their unique service propositions?

- How have the shortlisted companies performed so far in terms of the technology, installed base, business models, and partnerships to attract investors?

- What are the 5 major growth opportunities for stakeholders in the Connected Truck market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

3. Definitions and Segmentation

4. Exercise to Shortlist Companies

5. Opportunity Analysis

6. Appendix-Detailed Profiles of Shortlisted Companies

- Adgero

- BlackBuck

- Chronotruck

- eShip

- KeepTruckin

- Lightmetrics

- LoadMe

- LoadSmart

- Netradyne

- Otto

- Quicargo

- TG Matrix

- Transfix

- Trucker Path

- TruckPad

- TruckSuvidha

- Vaahika

- VersaFleet

- WorkHound

- Zootly

