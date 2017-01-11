SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Judicate West, one of California's leading providers of private dispute resolution services, welcomes retired San Diego County Judge Ronald S. Prager to its roster of exclusive neutrals.

"Judge Prager has a distinguished track record on the bench in San Diego, and his deep knowledge of and vast experience in resolving cases will be a decided asset for Judicate West clients throughout the southern part of the state," said Mark Kaufman, Executive Vice President with Judicate West. "We are proud and excited to work with such a renowned and respected judge."

Judge Prager has nearly three decades of experience on the bench where he presided over complex civil lawsuits ranging from personal injury matters to environmental and construction defect cases. He was elected to the El Cajon Municipal Court in 1988, before being appointed to the San Diego Superior Court by then-Governor George Deukmejian in 1989. While on the Superior Court bench, Judge Prager spent 22 years as an independent calendar judge, adjudicating a broad spectrum of civil matters and managing more than 1,000 cases. He also served as a settlement judge, resolving hundreds of cases, and was an Advisor Judge to the State Bar of California's Litigation Section.

While on the Superior Court bench, Judge Prager presided over many notable cases, including serving as a trial coordination judge for dozens of tobacco-related class actions; approving a $26 billion settlement between big tobacco companies and the State of California and other governmental entities; and overseeing and directing to settlement several class actions alleging violations of California's antitrust laws by manipulating California natural gas prices.

Judge Prager earned his J.D. from the University of Southern California, Gould School of Law (1969) and his B.A. from Pomona College (1965).

