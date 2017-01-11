NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - ASCAP, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, the world leader in performing rights and advocacy for music creators, announces its event lineup for the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. The 19th annual Sundance ASCAP Music Café -- running during the daytime from January 20-27 -- presents a vibrant lineup of renowned and up-and-coming artists and songwriters, specially curated by ASCAP for the Sundance Film Festival. In addition, an invitation-only ASCAP Composer-Filmmaker Cocktail Party takes place on Tuesday, January 24, where filmmakers and music creators will meet to make the kinds of connections that happen only at the Sundance Film Festival.

ASCAP Assistant Vice President and Sundance ASCAP Music Café producer Loretta Muñoz commented: "For 19 years, ASCAP and Sundance Institute have shared a unique, enduring vision dedicated to the discovery, development and support of great art and the artists who create it. The Sundance ASCAP Music Cafe honors that vision by highlighting some of our incredibly talented ASCAP members while celebrating music's essential role in the art of filmmaking. The Music Café continues to be a highlight of our year. We welcome Sundance Film Festival filmmakers and festival-goers to stop by, experience and discover."

The Sundance ASCAP Music Café will be located at Rich Haines Gallery (751 Main Street, Park City, UT) and is open to all Festival credential holders (21 and older). Performances begin each day at 2:00pm. Featured performers at the 2017 Sundance ASCAP Music Café include:

Peter Bradley Adams, Michael Franti, Rooney, Clare Bowen (of CMT's Nashville) and Café alum Josh Kelley. A special "Bluebird Café Series" lineup on January 25 and 26 will include award-winning songwriters JT Harding (Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban), Rivers Rutherford (Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, Brad Paisley and Dolly Parton), and on-the-rise solo artist Brett Young. Also on the schedule are Wilder Adkins, The Album Leaf, Zac Clark, Lee DeWyze, Fantastic Negrito, Brent Faiyaz, Jim and Sam, Andy Shauf, Niia, SadGirl, R.LUM.R, Jack Savoretti, Antonique Smith, Southern Avenue, Nakhane Touré (from the film The Wound), Ernst Reijseger (from the film Walking Out), and Marlon Williams.

To view a complete schedule of performances and hear the music of Café artists, visit ascap.com/sundance. For the latest information on ASCAP events at the Sundance Film Festival, as well as on-site coverage, follow ASCAP on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and through the event hashtag, ASCAPMusicCafe.

The ASCAP Composer-Filmmaker Cocktail Party

On the evening of Tuesday, January 24, ASCAP hosts the ASCAP Composer-Filmmaker Cocktail Party. This is an invite-only, after-show celebration held at the Sundance ASCAP Music Café. The private event is for Festival filmmakers, ASCAP film composers, Sundance ASCAP Music Café artists and music supervisors. Festival filmmakers and film composers who are interested in attending may contact ascapfilmtvdept@gmail.com for further details.

Music in Film

The 2017 Sundance Film Festival includes many films that prominently feature the music of ASCAP's composer and songwriter members. ASCAP composers and foreign affiliates who have scored Festival films this year include: Eryck Abecassis (In Loco Parentis), Baris Akardere (Don't Swallow My Heart, Alligator Girl!), Rob Amjarv (Joshua -- Teenager vs Superpower), Kristian Eidnes Andersen (Sami Blood), Bennett Barbakow (Joshua -- Teenager vs Superpower), Danny Bensi (The Discovery), The Blair Brothers (I don't feel at home in this world anymore.), Chris Bordeaux (Landline), Paul Brill (TRUMPED: Inside The Greatest Political Upset of All Time), Jon Brion (Wilson), Garron Chang (NOBODY SPEAK: Trials of the Free Press), Benoit Charest (RUMBLE: The Indians Who Rocked The World), Amos Cochran (Dayveon), Leah Curtis (Killing Ground), Nathan Matthew David (The Last Word), Petar Dundakov (The Good Postman), James Everett (Bad Day for the Cut), Ben Flesch (Give Me Future: Major Lazer in Cuba), Flying Lotus (Kuso), Erik Friedlander (Thoroughbred), Jefferson Friedman (XX), Freddy Ginebra (Carpinteros / Woodpeckers), Jackson Greenberg (City of Ghosts, Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On), Hildur GuÃ°nadóttir (Strong Island), Nathan Halpern (Rancher, Farmer, Fisherman, The Workers Cup), Daniel Hart (A Ghost Story), Hammock (Columbus), Jon Hegel (78/52), Sophie Hunger (My Life as a Zucchini), Mikel Hurwitz (Gente-fied), Geremy Jasper (Patti Cake$), Dan Jones (Lady Macbeth), Mark Kilian (Dolores), Kevin Lax (BURNING SANDS), Mica Levi (Marjorie Prime), Lucius (Band Aid), Bryony Marks (Berlin Syndrome), Aaron Martin (MENASHE), Bear McCreary (Rebel in the Rye, Colossal, Unrest), Justin Melland (THE FORCE, Water & Power: A California Heist), Joao Orecchia (The Wound), Carly Paradis (XX), Adam Peters (ICARUS, The Yellow Birds), Tom Phillips (Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Historically Black Colleges and Universities), Joel Pickard (Deidra & Laney Rob A Train), Samora Pinderhughes (Whose Streets?), Matt Popieluch (Playdates), Ernst Reijseger (Walking Out), Stephen Rennicks (It's Not Yet Dark), Gus Reyes (Sueño en otro idioma / I Dream in Another Language), Philippe Rombi (Frantz), Dan Romer (Chasing Coral, The Little Hours), Dag Rosenqvist (MENASHE), Raphael Saadiq (STEP), Philip Sheppard (Legion of Brothers), Cezary Skubiszewski (Red Dog: True Blue), Christopher Stark (NOVITIATE), Roger Suen (Gook), Craig Sutherland (Strong Island), Adam Taylor (Before I Fall), Nick Thorburn (Ingrid Goes West), Jeremy Turner (Trophy), Jay Wadley (Lucia, Before and After), Julian Wass (Fun Mom Dinner), Jim Williams (Raw), Jonathan Zalben (Alone).

About The Sundance Film Festival®

The Sundance Film Festival has introduced global audiences to some of the most groundbreaking films of the past three decades, including Boyhood, Beasts of the Southern Wild, Fruitvale Station, Whiplash, Brooklyn, Twenty Feet from Stardom, Life Itself, The Cove, The End of the Tour, Blackfish, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Super Size Me, Dope, Little Miss Sunshine, sex, lies, and videotape, Reservoir Dogs, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, An Inconvenient Truth, Precious and Napoleon Dynamite. The Festival is a program of the non- profit Sundance Institute®. 2017 Festival sponsors to date include: Presenting Sponsors -- Acura, SundanceTV, Chase Sapphire®, and Canada Goose; Leadership Sponsors -- Adobe, AT&T, DIRECTV, and YouTube; Sustaining Sponsors -- American Airlines, Canon U.S.A., Inc., Francis Ford Coppola Winery, GEICO, Google VR, The Hollywood Reporter, IMDb, Jaunt, Kickstarter, Omnicom, Stella Artois® and the University of Utah Health. Sundance Institute recognizes critical support from the Utah Governor's Office of Economic Development, and the State of Utah as Festival Host State. The support of these organizations helps offset the Festival's costs and sustain the Institute's year-round programs for independent artists. Look for the Official Sponsor seal at their venues at the Festival. sundance.org/festival

About ASCAP

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) is a professional membership organization of songwriters, composers and music publishers of every kind of music. ASCAP's mission is to license and promote the music of its members and foreign affiliates, obtain fair compensation for the public performance of their works and to distribute the royalties that it collects based upon those performances. ASCAP members write the world's best-loved music and ASCAP has pioneered the efficient licensing of that music to hundreds of thousands of enterprises who use it to add value to their business -- from bars, restaurants and retail, to radio, TV and cable, to Internet, mobile services and more. The ASCAP license offers an efficient solution for businesses to legally perform ASCAP music while respecting the right of songwriters and composers to be paid fairly. With over 600,000 members representing more than 10 million copyrighted works, ASCAP is the worldwide leader in performance royalties, service and advocacy for songwriters and composers, and the only American performing rights organization (PRO) owned and governed by its writer and publisher members. Learn more and stay in touch at www.ascap.com, on Twitter @ASCAP and on Facebook.

