LIVERMORE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- UNCLE Credit Union, serving Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, and Stanislaus Counties, is now offering a wide spectrum of financial products and services customized for business owners. The new Business Banking Division will help small to mid-sized businesses streamline their finances, improve money management and cash flow, and secure needed funds and business tools for day-to-day operations and growth.

UNCLE's new suite of products will feature Business Savings, Business Basic Checking and Premier Checking accounts -- all with flexible terms. In addition, UNCLE will offer Business Certificates for those seeking the highest yield from insured deposit accounts and Business Money Market accounts with low fees and competitive dividend rates. Through a strategic partnership with Newtek Business Services Corp., UNCLE will also provide business owners with multiple lending solutions and critical services such as cash management with ACH payment processing, payroll, merchant cash advance and accounts receivable financing.

"Business Banking represents an all-around win: offering a new level of convenience and opportunity for our members that will enable their businesses to thrive, and providing another promising area of growth for UNCLE with a strengthened investment in the communities we serve," said UNCLE Credit Union President and CEO Harold Roundtree. "And as a financial provider closely connected to our members, UNCLE is well-positioned to act quickly and nimbly to meet their business needs."

All of UNCLE's business savings and checking products include ATM debit cards, online and mobile banking with features including bill pay, eStatements and eDeposit (electronic check deposit), and access to 5,000+ shared branches and nearly 30,000 ATMs via the CO-OP Shared Branching Network. The credit union also offers overdraft protection, audio response and more to help businesses manage efficiently.

For more information on UNCLE Credit Union's new business products and services, visit www.unclecu.org/business.

About UNCLE Credit Union

Established in 1957, UNCLE Credit Union is an over $355 million, full-service financial institution that proudly serves more than 22,000 members. With financial centers in Pleasanton, Tracy, and three locations in Livermore, the organization offers the benefits of credit union membership and a full array of financial services to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. UNCLE Credit Union is renowned for its community involvement, professional and personalized service, and unwavering commitment to helping members achieve their financial goals. To learn more, visit www.unclecu.org.

