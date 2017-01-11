Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal stun gun marketreport. This research report also lists four other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Over the last couple of decades, the use of non-lethal weapons has been on the rise, due to concern over undesired fatalities from the use of lethal weapons. Along with other types of non-lethal weapons, like pellet guns, rubber bullets, and smoke grenades, the use of stun guns or CEW has been gaining acceptance among law enforcement agencies, riot control forces, and correction centers.

Competitive vendor landscape

The primary users of stun guns are law enforcement agencies and special forces who are shifting their focus from quantity to quality of impact. There is also an increased emphasis on the use of next-generation stun guns that are less hazardous to the health of the targets. Simultaneously, cost-efficiency remains as one of the major challenges that vendors may face during the production.

"Maintaining a balance between cost and quality while providing adequate supply to address the requirement of the modern law enforcement agencies can be a significant challenge for the vendors. Therefore, vendors are required to ensure multidirectional raw material supply networks to avoid cost overrun and a shortage of raw materials," says Moutushi Saha, a lead defense analyst from Technavio.

Similarly, the manufacturers of commercially available stun gun are also required to adhere to certain standards, both in the production and marketing. The increase in the use of commercially available stun guns has also raised concern among law-enforcement agencies.

Top five stun gun market vendors

Euro Security Products (ESP)

ESP produces and supplies a comprehensive array of security-related products and solutions to the law enforcement agencies and private citizens for self-defense applications. The company exports over 90% of the products to more than 30 countries across the globe.

The company manufactures and markets stun guns and associated weapons primarily in the European countries including Germany, France, the UK, Poland, and the Czech Republic. Owing to the growing demand from Germany and France, the company has been engaged in enhancing its production capability to supply an adequate number of stun guns to the law enforcement agencies of countries.

MARCH GROUP

MARCH GROUP held a share of around 60% in the Russian civilian stun gun market as of November 2016, where it has been a major vendor since last 20 years. It supplies stun guns and associated components to over 150 private security providers across the globe. As of November 2016, the company had supplied over 200,000 stun guns and 170,000 shoot cartridges globally. The company, through its distributors and representatives, exports products to over 10 countries including Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Belarus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Czech Republic, France, India, Argentina, and Jordan.

Nova Security Group

Nova Security Group offers stun guns and associated devices to both law enforcement and private citizens in the US. The use of such devices in emergency situations delivers less lethal effects on the targets while incapacitating the targets.

Shyh Sing Enterprise

Shyh Sing Enterprise manufactures and sells stun guns like multi-function stun guns, mini stun guns, expandable stun guns, stun batons, and high voltage stun guns. The multi-function guns are integrated with pepper spray, flashlight, and alarm capabilities to ensure enhanced protection. The company offers stun guns to militaries, law enforcement agencies, and private security companies.

TASER International

The company designs, develops, and markets CEWs that transmit an electrical current to the suspect's body that affects the motor and sensory functions of the peripheral nervous system of the suspect. The advantage of using TASER weapons is a less lethal countermeasure against hostile individuals. As per the company's claim, since the launch of its first TASER weapon in 2000, it managed to prevent fatalities or serious injuries over 160,000 times as of December, 2015. Such weapons are used by the law enforcement agencies, military police agencies, correction centers, and private individuals.

