Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Age-Related Macular Degeneration Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis - 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Age-Related Macular Degeneration epidemiology, Age-Related Macular Degeneration diagnosed patients, and Age-Related Macular Degeneration treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Age-Related Macular Degeneration derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Age-Related Macular Degeneration market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Age-Related Macular Degeneration prevalence, Age-Related Macular Degeneration diagnosis rate, and Age-Related Macular Degeneration treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Patient Flow

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Prevalence

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Diagnosed Patients

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Age-Related Macular Degeneration: Disease Definition

2. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Patient Flow in Europe

3. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Patient Flow in Germany

4. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Patient Flow in France

5. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Patient Flow in Spain

6. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Patient Flow in Italy

7. Age-Related Macular Degeneration Patient Flow in UK

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7rtqmd/europe

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111006009/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Optical , Optical Disorders Drugs