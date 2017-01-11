Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Addiction Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Addiction Disorder epidemiology, Addiction Disorder diagnosed patients, and Addiction Disorder treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Addiction Disorder derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Addiction Disorder, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Addiction Disorder market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Addiction Disorder prevalence, Addiction Disorder diagnosis rate, and Addiction Disorder treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Addiction Disorder Patient Flow

Addiction Disorder Prevalence

Addiction Disorder Diagnosed Patients

Addiction Disorder Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Addiction Disorder: Disease Definition

2. Addiction Disorder Patient Flow in Europe

3. Addiction Disorder Patient Flow in Germany

4. Addiction Disorder Patient Flow in France

5. Addiction Disorder Patient Flow in Spain

6. Addiction Disorder Patient Flow in Italy

7. Addiction Disorder Patient Flow in UK

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pp5x6h/europe_addiction

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111006011/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Addiction Disorders Drugs