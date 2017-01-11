Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Allergic Rhinitis Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2017" report to their offering.

The report provides insights into Allergic Rhinitis epidemiology, Allergic Rhinitis diagnosed patients, and Allergic Rhinitis treatment rate for EU5 pharmaceutical markets.

The study measures key indicators such as prevalence of Allergic Rhinitis derived from epidemiological analysis, percentage of patients diagnosed with Allergic Rhinitis, and percentage of patients treated with a therapy.

The study helps executives estimate Allergic Rhinitis market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The report provides estimates and forecasts of Allergic Rhinitis prevalence, Allergic Rhinitis diagnosis rate, and Allergic Rhinitis treatment rate for the period 2016 2025.

Key Features of the Report:

Allergic Rhinitis Patient Flow

Allergic Rhinitis Prevalence

Allergic Rhinitis Diagnosed Patients

Allergic Rhinitis Treated Patients

Key Topics Covered:

1. Allergic Rhinitis: Disease Definition

2. Allergic Rhinitis Patient Flow in Europe

3. Allergic Rhinitis Patient Flow in Germany

4. Allergic Rhinitis Patient Flow in France

5. Allergic Rhinitis Patient Flow in Spain

6. Allergic Rhinitis Patient Flow in Italy

7. Allergic Rhinitis Patient Flow in UK

