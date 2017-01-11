Solar Energy Is on the RiseBoth Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) were up big by Wednesday afternoon trading, which marks a strong showing in the early stages of 2017 for solar energy.CSIQ stock was up 3.8% and SPWR stock was up nearly seven percent as the solar energy industry sees strong gains in the beginning of 2017. Since the start of the year, the two stocks are up eight percent and 17%, respectively.Does this mean 2017 might be a huge year for solar energy? There's a.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...