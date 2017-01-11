Technavio's latest report on theglobal thermal spray marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111005774/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global thermal spray market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on paints, coatings, and pigments sector, says, "Thermal spraying is the process of coating melted metallic or non-metallic materials on the surface. Materials are melted into a rod, wire, or powder form. They usually form a thick coating over the applied materials. Flame, arc, plasma, HVOF coating, detonation, cold, and laser sprays are the different types of thermal sprays present in the market

The market is mainly driven by the increased demand from turbine manufacturers because of the growth of the power generation sector, especially in emerging countries in APAC. The aerospace and defense industry is also driving the growth of the market with an increase in the need for aero gas turbines. Apart from turbines, thermal spraying is used for a number of other processes. For instance, high-velocity oxygen fuel (HVOF) coating spraying is used in hard chrome replacement for landing gear applications in airplanes.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55621

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging trends driving the global thermal spray marketaccording to Technavio chemicals and materialsresearch analysts are:

Growing demand for ceramic coating

Rise in use of plasma spraying

Increased demand from emerging markets

Growing demand for ceramic coating

Currently, the thermal spray technique for ceramic coating is adopted by many processes and discrete industries across the globe. The heat transfer coefficient for ceramic coating is very low, which makes it an excellent thermal barrier. As a result, the automotive, aerospace, oil and petrochemical, and food processing industries are increasingly using the thermal spray technique for ceramic coating as it offers a number of advantages.

"As ceramic coating can help protect from heat, it finds applications in the automotive sector, particularly in engine exhaust system components such as exhaust manifolds, exhaust headers, cat boxes, turbochargers, and tail pipes," according to Sunil.

Rise in use of plasma spraying

The global thermal spray market is witnessing an increased use of plasma spraying. The primary advantage of plasma spraying is that it can spray on a broad range of materials (including metals and ceramics). An important application of plasma spraying includes jet engines, which contains many components. This provides components with protection from high temperatures when they are exposed to combustion gases.

Compared with other thermal spray processes, plasma spraying is denser, stronger, and much cleaner. Plasma spraying technique is used for gas turbines to protect them from heat and is sprayed on tungsten carbide/cobalt seal ring grooves. As plasma spraying offers wear resistance, it finds applications in laser engraving by spraying of chrome oxide ceramic onto printing rolls.

Increased demand from emerging markets

The global thermal spray market is witnessing an increase in demand from emerging economies such as India, China, and Brazil. The rapid economic development in these countries, especially in APAC countries, will contribute to the market growth because of factors such as an increase in spending on products such as appliances, automobiles, and furniture. Due to such an increase in demand, several vendors have strengthened their supply chain networks and set up new production facilities in India, China, and Brazil. Russia is another key market in which the demand for thermal spraying will be high during the forecast period.

The key vendors are as follows:

Kurt J. Lesker

Linde

Praxair

Sulzer

Browse Related Reports:

Global Polyurethane Foam Market 2016-2020

Global Aerospace Foam Market 2016-2020

Global Aluminum Composite Panels Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights memberand access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like glass and ceramics, industrial gasses, and olefins. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111005774/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com