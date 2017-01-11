2016 was full of contradictions for the global solar industry. Newly installed capacity increased by roughly 50% to around 76 GW, the highest rate of growth since 2011. Simultaneously, solar stocks and overall corporate finance for the solar sector collapsed, as documented in Mercom Capital's 2016 Solar Finance and M&A report.

Mercom calculates that total corporate funding fell 64% in 2016 to $9.1 billion, its lowest level since 2013. This includes a similar fall in public market financing, which fell to $1.8 billion in 27 deals, compared to $6 billion in 2015. This is despite three initial public offerings (IPOs) in the sector, two of which were for Asian developers - Thailand's BCPG (a subsidiary of Bangchak Petroleum) and India's Azure Power.

"The Chinese module price crash, the slowdown in U.S. rooftop solar, competitive auctions, net metering uncertainty, high debt levels and a lack of profits all contributed to a challenging year across the solar supply chain," Mercom CEO Raj Prabhu told pv magazine. However, 2017 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...