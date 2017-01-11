Maggie Sottero Designs Meets Global Demand for Affordable Gowns

Rebecca Ingram Label Serves Fast-Growing Segment of Bridal Industry

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Maggie Sottero Designs (www.maggiesottero.com), award-winning bridal design house, unveiled its third line, Rebecca Ingram, to eager retailers and media partners at global bridal markets this past fall. The new affordable bridal line was met with rave reviews, as audiences experienced each gown's exceptional quality and styling for the value-conscious bride.



"Nearly thirty percent of today's brides seek affordable gowns for their wedding day," said Christina Blanchette, VP Sales and Marketing at Maggie Sottero Designs. "Low-cost dresses have been in the market for a while, but finding a beautiful, high-quality gown at an affordable price has remained a challenge. With Rebecca Ingram, brides have the perfect convergence of fashion and affordability."

Top styles from Rebecca Ingram's inaugural collection include:

Olivia , a charming ballgown featuring illusion lace and a shimmering belt

Hope, a flirty fit-and-flare featuring a double-keyhole back

Allison, a romantic ballgown with subtle illusion and crystal-embellished straps

Following the success of the launch, Maggie Sottero Designs is running a social media contest wherein participants are invited to curate a Pinterest board of wedding inspiration that includes favorite Rebecca Ingram styles. Maggie Sottero Designs will judge the submissions, and the bride-to-be with the winning entry will receive a Rebecca Ingram gown of her choice, hotel and airfare for a Fiji honeymoon, and $1,000 to spend on her fairytale wedding. The contest runs January 9-31.

Brides interested in purchasing affordable gowns can find an authorized retailer on the company website.

About Maggie Sottero Designs:

For nearly twenty years, Maggie Sottero Designs has been one of the most recognized and sought after bridal gown manufacturers in the world, with design studios in Sydney, Australia, and Salt Lake City, Utah. Brides know Maggie Sottero Designs for its inspiring collections and meticulous attention to detail. The couture designer's mission is to make dreams a reality for brides by delivering innovative styles, superior quality, and best-in-class service through win-win relationships with its retailers, supply chain partners, and service providers.

