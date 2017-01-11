Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal unsaturated polyester resins (UPR) marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global UPR market is forecast to be valued at USD 10,620.8 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of close to 6% through the forecast period. The building and construction industry form the biggest end-user segment, where it is used in the manufacture of fiber-reinforced plastic, artificial stones, marbles, granites, and putties.

"The key drivers of this market are an increasing growth in end-user industries like automotive and wind energy, improved use of UPR over other resins, and growing shift towards eco-friendly products. These factors will ensure a healthy demand for UPRs through the forecast period, leading to a constant growth of the market," says Mahitha Mallishetty, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for plastics, polymers, and elastomers research.

Competitive vendor landscape

The leading players in the global UPR market are involved in the manufacture of orthophthalic, isophthalic, dicyclopentadiene (DCPD), and other types of resins. These players have a vast geographical presence with large production facilities located globally. The competition in the market will further intensify, with companies competing over environmental compliance, service provision, product and technical expertise, innovation, distribution, and price. While orthophthalic resins are the most widely used type of resins currently, the use of DCPD resins has been gaining traction.

Currently, compliance with environmental standards is very important for players operating in the market, as it helps in improving vendors' brand images and reduces the possibility of incurring high penalties. With European environmental associations becoming more stringent on styrene use to produce UPR, more end-users are increasingly demanding for greener product alternatives that reduce their carbon footprint.

Top five vendors in the global UPR market:

Ashland

Ashland provides specialty chemicals and technologies. The company redesigned its business according to its new strategy and divested some of the businesses that are not in line with the new strategy. It is focusing on acquiring new businesses in high growth areas to enhance its specialty chemicals product portfolio. The company offers its products in various end-use markets such as personal care, pharmaceutical, energy, automotive, food and beverage, construction, architectural coatings, and other specialty markets. The company reported an annual sale of USD 4,948 million in 2016.

BASF

BASF provides chemicals, performance and crop protection products, plastics, and oil and gas. The company serves diversified industries, including paper, furniture, and automotive, and has customers in 200 countries. The company provides UPR through the Ludopal brand name, which is used in the manufacture of coatings and surfaces for metal and wood. BASF also manufactures UPR for AOC.

DSM

DSM is a material and life sciences company that provides products and solutions such as medical devices, life protection systems, dietary supplements, and bio-based materials. The company generated a revenue of USD 8,198 million in 2015 and had an employee base of 20,750. The company provides UPR for the marine, automotive, furniture, and other industries. The company's UPRs help in reducing maintenance cost and extending the service life of various metal objects.

Polynt

Polynt is a leading manufacturer of specific polymer chemical intermediates such as dibasic acids (fumaric and malic), UPRs, anhydrides (maleic, phthalic, and trimellitic) and their derivatives (plasticizers), compounds and composites, and special esters. These products are used to manufacture plastics, paints, inks, and adhesives; electrical and electronic materials and components; paper; and lubricants. The company has production sites in China, Hong Kong, Germany, Poland, France, Spain, and the UK.

The company provides UPR and vinyl esters through the DISTITRON brand name. A wide range of DISTITRON thermosetting resins are available in neutral, pre-accelerated, low styrene content (LSC), thixotropic, and low styrene emission (LSE) grades, suitable to meet the requirements of the composite industry. These products are used in the transportation (automotive, marine industry, and sandwich panels for refrigerated lorries); construction (marbles agglomerates, flat and corrugated sheets, pipes, and mastics); industry (tanks, abrasives, profiles, and grating); and furniture (sanitary ware and shower trays) industries.

Reichhold

Reichhold is a leading manufacturer and supplier of UPR for the composites and coating industries. The company has 19 manufacturing sites, of which Reichhold operates 17 sites. It also has five technology centers located globally. In 2015, the company reported an employee base of more than 1,300. The company provides UPR through its composites segment. Its UPR includes gelcoats, resin products, and bonding pastes, which are required in the fabrication of products like bathtubs and wind turbine blades.

