Technavio's latest report on the global voice recognition biometrics marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111005842/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global voice recognition biometrics market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Ishmeet Kaur, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on IT professional services sector, says, "Voice recognition biometrics has a low total cost of ownership and is more user-friendly compared with other biometrics technologies, as it eliminates the need for a multitude of complicated passwords to gain access to secure transactions and systems

Also, the technology provides an additional layer of security besides PINs and smart cards, increasing its adoption in the government, automotive, healthcare, and BFSI sectors. A number of devices such as smartphones and mobile devices are embedded with voice recognition biometrics to improve customer experience. In addition, the government is increasing its spending on voice recognition biometrics for internal and cross-border security.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55544

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

The top three emerging trends driving the global voice recognition biometrics marketaccording to Technavio ICT research analysts are:

Introduction of voice recognition biometrics in automotive sector

Introduction of voice recognition in multimodal biometrics

Introduction of voice recognition biometrics in wearables

Introduction of voice recognition biometrics in automotive sector

Voice recognition biometrics is gaining traction in the automotive industry as it is convenient and affordable. Advances in technology have led to a rise in the adoption of connected cars equipped with the Internet and wireless services that connect the automobile remotely. They also help with navigation, infotainment, telematics, roadside assistance, video transmission, tracking stolen vehicles, and making automated calls during emergencies.

"The automotive industry is growing rapidly in APAC, especially in countries such as Thailand, which is seeing increased demand for low-cost infotainment and telematics solutions," according to Ishmeet.

Introduction of voice recognition in multimodal biometrics

Multimodal biometrics includes a combination of two or more biometric technologies to identify and verify individuals. In certain situations, one form of biometric identification does not provide the accurate and exact match of the identity of an individual. Multimodal biometrics provides more accuracy because it identifies an individual with two or more biometrics technologies such as fingerprint and finger vein pattern and a combination of fingerprint, iris, and voice pattern for secure authentication.

Voice recognition biometrics, in combination with facial and fingerprint identification, is more widely accepted for border control as it involves multiple biometrics modalities for identification. Some multimodal biometrics are available with both fingerprint and iris in a single device, which is very cost-effective as it saves the cost of buying two individual biometric devices.

Introduction of voice recognition biometrics in wearables

Many wearable devices such as smartwatches, bands, ear-pods, and eyeglasses are expected to be integrated with biometric identification capabilities. These devices have the potential to identify an individual's biometric traits such as heart rate and blood pressure. Wearable biometric identification devices will be widely deployed during the forecast period in major industry verticals such as government, law enforcement agencies, health and medicine, education, transportation, and banking and finance. Wearable biometric identification devices with different biometric authentication capabilities are available in the market for different purposes.

The key vendors are as follows:

AGNITIO

Nuance Communications

VoiceTrust

VoiceVault

Browse Related Reports:

Global Multimodal Biometrics Market 2016-2020

Global Mobile Biometrics Market 2016-2020

Global Biometrics Market in BFSI Sector 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights memberand access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like cloud computing, data center, and IT hardware. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111005842/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com