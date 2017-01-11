MPLX LP: MPLX LP to announce 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results Feb. 1

FINDLAY, Ohio, Jan. 11, 2017 - MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) a master limited partnership sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC), will host a conference call Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. EST to discuss 2016 fourth-quarter and full-year financial results, which will be released earlier that day, and to provide an update on partnership operations.



MPLX participants will be Gary R. Heminger, chairman and chief executive officer; Donald C. Templin, president; Pamela K.M. Beall, executive vice president and chief financial officer; and other senior executives. The call will be hosted by Lisa D. Wilson, director of investor relations.



Interested parties may listen to the conference call by dialing 1-800-446-1671 (confirmation number 44084608) or by visiting MPLX's website at http://www.mplx.com and clicking on the "2016 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results" link in the "News & Headlines" section. Financial information, including the earnings release and other investor-related material, also will be available online. Replays of the conference call will be available on the partnership's website through Wednesday, Feb. 15.

About MPLX LP



MPLX is a diversified, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. We are engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs); and the transportation and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. Headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, MPLX's assets consist of a network of common carrier crude oil and products pipeline assets located in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States, an inland marine business, a butane storage cavern located in West Virginia with approximately 1 million barrels of storage capacity, crude oil and product storage facilities (tank farms) with approximately 4.5 million barrels of available storage capacity, a barge dock facility with approximately 78,000 barrels per day of crude oil and product throughput capacity, and gathering and processing assets that include more than 5,500 miles of gas gathering and NGL pipelines, 54 gas processing plants, 13 NGL fractionation facilities and two condensate stabilization facilities.



