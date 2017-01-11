Technavio analysts forecast the global protein therapeutics marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111005859/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global protein therapeutics market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the globalprotein therapeuticsmarketfor 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of branded and biosimilar drugs used for the treatment of various diseases.

The mAbs remain the most favored and hence, the fastest-growing segment of the global protein therapeutics market. Considering their wide offerings ranging from rare diseases to generic and chronic ones, the vendors find immense growth opportunities to be tapped. Since the launch of the first mAb in 1986, the protein therapeutics market at present witnesses the availability of many antibodies ranging from oncology indications to autoimmune diseases as well as rare diseases like hemophilia and cystic fibrosis.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55545

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technaviohealthcare and life sciencesanalysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global protein therapeuticsmarket:

Increased demand for mAbs

Development of novel therapies using innovative technologies

Availability of favorable reimbursement policies

Increased demand for mAbs

Monoclonal antibodies represent a major segment of the global protein therapeutics market. The understanding of diseases at the molecular level increases the development and use of mAbs in their treatment. These antibodies have a high affinity toward specific disease cells and areas that need to be treated. There is a remarkable increase in the use of mAbs in various therapies such as radioimmunotherapy and antibody-directed enzyme prodrug therapy.

Sapna Jha, a lead central nervous systemanalyst at Technavio, says, "mAbs are also used in the formulation of various biopharmaceutical drugs for the treatment of different diseases such as cancer, RA, multiple sclerosis, and ulcerative colitis. The increasing use of mAbs in drug development is contributing to the growth of this market

Development of novel therapies using innovative technologies

Advancements in biological sciences have shown a positive influence on the global protein therapeutics market. There are novel technological advancements regarding drug manufacture, development, and delivery. Also, the future landscape of the market is expected to be promising as there are novel products in the pipeline that are expected to revolutionize the market globally.

The development of innovative insulin products and advances in insulin delivery technology have increased the life expectancy of individuals with diabetes. Automated injection devices such as insulin pumps and pens offer a safe and easy drug delivery option, thus increasing their demand in the market. For instance, NovoPen and FlexTouch by Novo Nordisk are the latest developments in durable insulin delivery devices.

Technology advancements in EPO formulations

Advances in technology led to the development of innovative formulations such as peptide-based and non-peptide-based erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs) and EPO gene therapy drugs. These next-generation formulations may prove to be better for treating anemia than the available therapeutic regimens. Peptide-based ESAs are developed by the genetic fusion of EPO with the Fc region of human IgG1 antibody. CNTO 528 is a peptide-based ESA developed using this mechanism. Peptide-based ESAs can also be developed using the random phage display technology.

Top vendors:

AbbVie

Amgen

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Johnson Johnson

Merck

Novo Nordisk

Browse Related Reports:

Global Multiple Myeloma Drugs Market 2017-2021

Global Lung Cancer Therapeutics Market 2016-2020

Global Protein Therapeutics Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights memberand access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like in-vitro diagnostics, oncology, and vaccines. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111005859/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com