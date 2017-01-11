GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Elections Canada

- The Associate Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stephane Perrault, has informed the leader of the Bridge Party of Canada that the party is deregistered effective January 31, 2017.

- The party is being deregistered for failing to comply with section 402 of the Canada Elections Act.

- The party may no longer issue tax receipts for contributions received after the effective date of its deregistration and is no longer entitled to any of the benefits of a registered party under the Act, including the use of broadcasting time.

- A notice of the party's deregistration will be published in the Canada Gazette.

- An updated list of registered political parties is available on Elections Canada's website.

Elections Canada is an independent body set up by Parliament.

