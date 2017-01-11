

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Spirit Airlines has announced that it has added 10 new routes in time for the summer season.



Spirit Airlines has also started two non-stop seasonal summer flight from Detroit Metropolitan Airport to Oakland, California, and Seattle, Washington.



Tickets for the new flights are available immediately.



'We're excited to expand our growing network with more flight options between some of the country's most desired destinations,' said Mark Kopczak, Spirit Airlines' Vice President of Network Planning. 'These new nonstop flights, combined with our ultra-low fares, will give many more customers the chance to check off their travel bucket lists with more money saved to spend making memories on vacation.'



