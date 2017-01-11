According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global automatic irrigation equipment marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 14% during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111006055/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global automatic irrigation equipment market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Automatic Irrigation Equipment Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

With rising need for food and food products, the average farm size is growing. Farm consolidation to meet growing demand for food is leading to the excessive and inefficient use of water. This is driving the adoption of automatic irrigation equipment in the farms for a more streamlined and conservative use of the available water resources. The practicality of these irrigation systems is prompting manufacturers to introduce ranges of sophisticated irrigation systems to cater to all farm sizes and farming needs, thus driving the market forward.

"Rising water scarcity, increasing education and awareness via professional education programs and public education and awareness programs, increased skilled personnel for maintenance and other services, and increased adoption of precision irrigation are other key drivers of this market. These factors combined are expected to push the market to USD 3.44 billion in 2021," says Amber Chourasia, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for agricultural equipmentresearch.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=54371

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Based on product type, the report categorizes the global automatic irrigation equipment market into the following segments:

Controllers

Sensors

Valves

Injectors

Flow meter

The top three revenue-generating product segments in the global automatic irrigation sensor equipment market are discussed below:

Controllers

Even though the demand for automatic controllers had not been very high in the market, with rising concerns about water scarcity, growing awareness of the benefits of the automatic irrigation system, and the availability of ergonomically designed controllers with multiple functions, these devices are swiftly gaining popularity. Manufacturers are focusing on designing controllers, which do not require any manual intervention, but rather depend on simple sensors to detect climatic conditions and update the controller.

Several vendors have come up with battery-operated hybrids, and smart irrigation controllers to gain an edge in this market. For instance, Rain Bird's TBOS-II line of underground irrigation controllers can operate even when there is no AC power supply. Toro's IBOC Plus, which is a battery-operated hybrid controller, provides distinctive solar and solar/battery-powered options to provide power for up to 20 days even without the sun. Thus, battery-operated controllers, battery-operated hybrid controllers, and smart irrigation controllers will see a rise in demand in the coming years.

Sensors

"The global automatic irrigation sensors market is one of the fastest growing market segments. It provides efficient utilization of sensors to help enhance the productivity and profitability of crop and land. It aids farmers in making decisions regarding irrigation times, the amount of irrigation water required, and the amount of fertilizers required by the plants. Rain, wind, freeze, and soil moisture detection sensors are commonly used among the end-users," says Amber.

The agricultural segment dominates the market, with swift adoption from farmers to conserve water, prevent damage due to disease and nutrient loss, increase the lifespan of irrigation systems, and increase crop yield. With the increased concept of staycation and backyard beautification, soil moisture and rain sensors are being increasingly demanded by residential and commercial users as well. The immense support that these sensors provide to the consumers is driving the demand for this market segment.

Valves

There are various valves available in the market designed specifically for the varying end-user needs and demands. Homeowners mainly prefer using the anti-siphon valve, which is cost-efficient and has a variety of offerings like remote controlled alternatives that are either electric or hydraulic and has timers or other signaling devices to facilitate the open and close functionality of the valve. New generation valves like solenoid valves are controlled by electricity, which can be controlled easily with a simple remote controller.

An important factor that determines a valve's functionality is its size. To enable the irrigation system with a valve fitting to function well, vendors have increased awareness among end-users, regarding proper size of valves, through information online or in packaging kits. Thus, with the increase in awareness about proper valve usage, consumers realize increased efficacy, which is expected to aid in market growth during the forecast period.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Jain Irrigation Systems

Netafim

Rain Bird

The Toro Company

Browse Related Reports:

Global Smart Greenhouse Market 2016-2020

Global Soil Moisture Sensors Market 2016-2020

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like furniture and home furnishing, lab equipment, and outdoor gear. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111006055/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com