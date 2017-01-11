

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KB Home (KBH) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $37.53 million, or $0.40 per share. This was down from $44.02 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.39 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $1.19 billion. This was up from $0.99 billion last year.



KB Home earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $37.53 Mln. vs. $44.02 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -14.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.43 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.39 -Revenue (Q4): $1.19 Bln vs. $0.99 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.2%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX