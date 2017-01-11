VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- AQM Copper Inc. (TSX VENTURE: AQM)(BVL: AQM) ("AQM" or the "Company") announces that it has received a final order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia dated January 11, 2017 approving the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") involving AQM, Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A)(TSX: TECK.B)(NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") and the holders ("Shareholders") of common shares ("Shares"), options and deferred share units of AQM (collectively, the "Securityholders"), pursuant to which Teck will acquire all of the issued and outstanding Shares that are not already owned by Teck or its affiliates. Pursuant to the Arrangement, Shareholders will receive, for each Share held, C$0.23 in cash.

The Arrangement required the approval of: (a) not less than 66 2/3% of the votes cast by Securityholders present in person or represented by proxy at the special meeting of Securityholders held January 9, 2017 (the "Meeting"); and (b) a simple majority of the votes cast by Shareholders at the Meeting after excluding the votes cast by those persons whose votes must be excluded pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101- Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

Of the votes cast at the Meeting, 99.90% of the Securityholders voted in favour of the special resolution approving the Arrangement (99.79% after excluding the votes cast by those persons whose votes must be excluded in determining minority approval for the Arrangement pursuant to MI 61-101).

The Arrangement is expected to close on January 13, 2017, following which date AQM will be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange.

