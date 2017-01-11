NextGenTel Holding ASA: Mandatory notification of trade

OSLO, Norway, Jan. 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- NextGenTelHolding ASA has11 January2017 sold 25,000 own shares at an average price of NOK 24.00per share. The shares were sold as part of the company's share option program. After this transaction, there are 436,000 outstanding options in the company with strike price from NOK 3.0 to NOK 26,00 (average NOK 13.94).After this transaction,NextGenTel Holding ASA holds 274,201 own shares.

