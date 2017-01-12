sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 12.01.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,752 Euro		+0,107
+1,24 %
WKN: 879189 ISIN: AU000000QBE9 Ticker-Symbol: QBE 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASX-50
1-Jahres-Chart
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,80
9,03
11.01.
8,60
8,803
11.01.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ENSTAR GROUP LIMITED--
QBE INSURANCE GROUP LIMITED8,752+1,24 %