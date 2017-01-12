

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has finished lower in consecutive trading days, retreating almost 35 points or 1.1 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,135-point plateau, although it may stop the bleeding on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside, thanks mainly to an increase in the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the telecoms, properties and oil companies, while the financial shares came in mixed.



For the day, the index was down 24.92 points or 0.79 percent to finish at 3,136.75 after trading between 3,136.27 and 3,167.03. The Shenzhen Composite Index slid 20.86 points or 1.05 percent to end at 1,968.43.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.32 percent, while Bank of China added 0.29 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.22 percent, Vanke lost 0.87 percent, Gemdale tumbled 2.67 percent, PetroChina skidded 1.07 percent and China Unicom plummeted 8.49 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks saw considerable volatility on Wednesday before finishing higher.



The Dow climbed 98.75 points or 0.5 percent to 19,954.28, while the NASDAQ added 11.83 points or 0.2 percent to 5,563.65 and the S&P 500 rose 6.42 points or 0.3 percent to 2,275.32.



The volatility was partly in reaction to President-elect Donald Trump's comments during his first press conference in several months. Trump called for new bidding procedures for the drug industry in order to lower prices, claiming the industry is 'getting away with murder.'



Ahead of the conference, the World Bank said Trump's proposed tax cuts and spending plans could boost U.S. and global growth but noted uncertainty about his trade policies adds to risks.



Crude oil prices rebounded Wednesday after falling sharply over the previous two sessions. WTI light sweet crude oil for March was up $1.43 at $52.25/barrel.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX