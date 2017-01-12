

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is declining on Thursday despite the positive lead overnight from Wall Street as a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares. The lack of clarity on U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies despite his first press conference yesterday also weighed on investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 172.84 points or 0.89 percent to 19,191.83, off a low of 19,095.39 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Toshiba is declining 2 percent and Canon is losing 0.3 percent, while Panasonic is advancing almost 1 percent and Sony is adding 0.5 percent.



Among the major automakers, Toyota is down 0.7 percent, while Honda is edging up less than 0.1 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is lower by 0.6 percent and Fast Retailing is declining 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is rising 0.3 percent and JX Holdings is adding almost 2 percent after crude oil prices rebounded overnight.



Among the other major gainers, Tokuyama Corp. is rising 2 percent and Ube Industries is advancing almost 2 percent. On the flip side, FamilyMart UNY Holdings is losing 7 percent, Konami Holdings is down 4 percent and Astellas Pharma is lower by almost 4 percent.



Seven & I Holdings plans to triple its store count in China's inland areas by 2020. However, the retailer's shares are losing more than 2 percent.



On the economic front, the Ministry of Finance said that Japan posted a current account surplus of 1.415 trillion yen in November, climbing 28.0 percent on year. The headline figure was shy of expectations for a surplus of 1.460 trillion yen and down from 1.719 trillion yen in October.



Japan's trade balance for November showed a surplus of 313.4 billion yen - exceeding forecasts for 254.4 billion yen and down from 587.6 billion yen in the previous month.



The Bank of Japan said that overall bank lending in Japan was up 2.6 percent on year in December, coming in at 509.555 trillion yen. That beat forecasts for an increase of 2.5 percent and was up from 2.4 percent in November.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 115 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher in a volatile session on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 reaching a new high for the session. The volatility seen on Wall Street was partly in reaction to President-elect Donald Trump's comments during his first press conference in several months.



The Dow climbed 98.75 points or 0.5 percent to 19,954.28, the Nasdaq edged up 11.83 points or 0.2 percent to 5,563.65 and the S&P 500 rose 6.42 points or 0.3 percent to 2,275.32.



The major European markets all moved to the upside on Wednesday. While the French CAC 40 Index closed just above the unchanged line, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.2 percent and the German DAX Index rose by 0.5 percent.



Crude oil prices rebounded Wednesday after falling sharply over the previous two sessions. WTI crude for February delivery surged up $1.43 to close at $52.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX