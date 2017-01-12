On Tuesday, 10 January Polish financial supervision authority accepted Inbank's application for providing banking services on Polish market. Maciej Pieczkowski, General Manager of Inbank's branch in Poland, said that Inbank's main competitive advantages in Poland are emphasis on technology and focused approach to business. "The pillars of our business will be securely automated processes, sales through web channels and selected partners, and good service standards," Pieczkowski said.



According to Pieczkowski, it is a favorable time for a new bank branch to start operating in Poland. "The Polish economic environment is largely characterized by positive factors: the forecasted 3% economic growth, an increase in consumer confidence, rising household incomes and better availability of credits within the low interest rate environment," Pieczkowski described.



Inbank's CEO Jan Andresoo added that Poland is one of the most dynamically developing consumer financing markets in Europe. "The volume of the Polish consumer financing market is more than 35 billion euros and in addition to the growing loan portfolio, credit quality is improving as well," Andresoo said. "We can start our operations in Poland according to our business plan," Andresoo added.



Inbank plans to start operating in Poland during February 2017. Inbank's legal form in Poland will be a branch, allowing the bank to offer the entire range of its product portfolio in the country, including deposit products, consumer loans and hire-purchase. At the moment, the Polish branch's team consists of 8 people. The branch is headed by Maciej Pieczkowski, who led Bank BHP (part of GE Capital International) retail products division before joining Inbank.



Inbank, which started operating as a bank in April 2015, offers services via its internet bank and a large partner network. The company started in 2010 with the establishment of the fintech and hire purchase company Cofi. Inbank and its subsidiaries have more than 160 thousand active customer contracts in Estonia.



