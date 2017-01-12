Gemalto: Easy and Gemalto improve quality of mobile services in Brazil

Amsterdam, January 12, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, has teamed up with Easy (http://www.easytaxi.com/), the largest transport app solution in Latin America, available in 12 countries, to greatly improve the quality of mobile services in Brazil. More than 150,000 taxi drivers in Brazil will use Gemalto's CE Quality of Experience (QoE) (http://www.gemalto.com/mobile/networks/customer-experience/iot-qos) solution to collect Key Performance Indicators from mobile devices as they travel throughout 24 major cities. The detailed data and up-to-the-moment QoE event maps are used by mobile operators, Over-The-Top service providers and device makers to improve networks, handsets and value-added services for customers while boosting competitive advantage in the marketplace.

Gemalto's QoE solution operates unnoticed in the Easy app, securely collecting anonymous data such as type of mobile device, device behavior, network traffic patterns, battery consumption data, no service areas, 2G, 3G and 4G handover, WiFi consumption and many more. It operates across different devices and networks and provides unique benchmarking and competitive analysis insights that help mobile operators optimize connectivity performance and improve subscriber offerings. Consumer usage data available by region helps service providers develop attractive segmented rates and value added offers while information about events that lead to device and battery strain help Original Equipment Manufacturers optimize designs to improve device performance. Gemalto's QoE is compatible with virtually all operating systems and will initially launch for driver Android devices before expanding to other platforms and customer apps.

"With strong global mobile operators relationships and outstanding consulting support, the partnership with Gemalto is ideal to help us leverage our Easy app to expand new services to the wireless industry while gaining a new revenue stream," said Jorge Pilo, Global CEO at Easy. "The intuitive, easy to use Gemalto QoE software helps us quickly personalize the app, dashboard and reports to meet varying needs of wireless industry customers," concludes Pilo.

"Easy is uniquely positioned to disrupt traditional business models by leveraging Gemalto's QoE solution," said Rodrigo Serna, President for the Americas at Gemalto. "Easy has a clear visibility of network and connectivity performances, enforcing the quality of their service to thousands of daily users."

About Easy

Our mission is to make transportation from point A to point B with efficiency and convenience. Founded in 2011 in Rio de Janeiro as Easy Taxi, the company has since then expanded to cover over 400 cities, and now offers numerous services, including on-demand premium cars, traditional taxi services and ridesharing. In December 2015 it merged with Colombia's leading taxi app, Tappsi. The app is available for Android, iOS and Windows Phone, as well as for B2B clients through Easy Corporate. In July 2016, the company rebranded from Easy Taxi to "Easy" and presented it's new brand promise of affordable urban mobility services at quality price tag.

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2015 annual revenues of €3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software - enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com (http://www.gemalto.com) or follow @gemalto (https://twitter.com/gemalto) on Twitter.

