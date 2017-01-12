AS Pro Kapital Grupp group company PK Invest UAB has concluded the contract for construction of four residential apartment buildings and underground parking to be located in Vilnius City and that shall extend the existing Šaltiniu Namai quarter in the Old Town. The price of the construction contract is 10,8 million euros, excluding VAT.



The new apartment buildings in Vilnius will be built by construction company UAB Merko Statyba, a part of AS Merko Ehitus group. Construction will begin in 2017 January, and it will be finished in 24 months.



The buildings will have different flooring: from three floors with mansarda to five floors with mansarda. In addition there will be 2 floors of underground parking with 128 parking lots and 106 storage rooms. Currently 116 apartments are planned, their area range from 37 sq m to 135 sq m.



AS Pro Kapital Grupp CEO Paolo Michelozzi: "We are very happy to announce the start of the new phase of our residential development in Vilnius Old Town together with our reliable partner Merko group. Šaltiniu Namai quarter has found the way to the heart of the people in Vilnius, the presale process of the new phase has been very successful and we are glad to see the stable growth of Vilnius residential market continuing."



Additional information: www.saltiniunamai.lt



