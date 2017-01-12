Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-01-12 07:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 11th January 2017, UAB Merko statyba, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, and PK INVEST UAB, part of AS Pro Kapital Grupp group, entered into a contract to perform the design and construction works of the residential complex in Šaltiniu Namai quarter, located at 10 Aguonui street, Vilnius. Following the provisions of the contract, UAB Merko Statyba will build four apartment buildings comprising total 116 apartments and a two-level underground parking.



The contract value is EUR 10.8 million, plus value added tax. The construction works will start in January 2017 and the works are scheduled to be completed in two years' time.



UAB Merko statyba (www.merko.lt) is Lithuanian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction and residential construction.



Additional information: UAB Merko statyba, Construction Director Mr. Jaanus Rästas, phone: +370 6875 0680.



AS Merko Ehitus (www.group.merko.ee) consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2015, the group employed 791 people and the company's 2015 revenue was EUR 251 million.