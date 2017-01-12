Fitch Ratings, Moody's and S&P Global Issue Credit Ratings
Avolon Holdings Limited ("Avolon"), the international aircraft leasing company, announces that the three international credit rating agencies, Fitch Ratings, Moody's and S&P Global Ratings, have issued corporate/issuer credit ratings on Avolon. They are:
Fitch Ratings: BB
Moody's: Ba3
S&P Global: BB+
About Avolon
Headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the United States, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai, Avolon provides aircraft leasing and lease management services. Avolon is a wholly-owned, indirect subsidiary of Bohai Capital Holding Co., Ltd., a Chinese public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. On 6 October, 2016, Avolon announced an agreement to acquire the aircraft leasing business of CIT Group which will create a leading aircraft leasing business with an owned, managed and committed fleet, on a pro forma basis as of 30 September, 2016 of 868 aircraft valued at over US$43 billion.
