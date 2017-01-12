Regulatory News:

Europcar Group (Paris:EUCAR), the European leader in vehicle rental services and a major player in mobility markets, and Shouqi Car Rental, a leading Car Rental company in China, part of the Beijing Tourism Group, announced that they have signed a worldwide commercial partnership to better serve their customers.

This partnership is an outstanding opportunity for Europcar to benefit from the strong inflow of Chinese tourists throughout the world and particularly in Europe and to give the Europcar customer access to one of China's leading Rental Networks.

This cooperation between Europcar and Shouqi is a key strategic step for both organizations delivering complementary networks to expand their global reach.

With this partnership, both Shouqi and Europcar customers will benefit from a consistent high quality service worldwide.

Shouqi customers will be able to access Europcar's car rental services directly from Shouqi's website (website: www.izuche.com, email: sqcs@izuche.com) and will be able to purchase all-inclusive packages outside of China throughout the Europcar Worldwide Network.

In the same way, Europcar customers will have access to Shouqi's services through Europcar's website (www.europcar.com) and will be able to either rent a car, if they own a Chinese driving license, or book a chauffeur service in China through a range of three offers: classic, business or persons with reduced mobility.

In 2015, 127 million Chinese people have traveled around the world1, China being the largest tourism source market in the world and their amount of expenditure reached €292 billion2 (up 25% versus 2014). In addition Chinese customers have growing needs regarding car rental services when they travel.

Shouqi Car Rental is one of the leading mobility players in China with a fleet of more than 30,000 vehicles, approximately 500 stations, and covering more than 70 domestic cities. Shouqi Car Rental is a subsidiary of the Beijing Tourism Group, one of the largest and most important Tourism Group in China.

Europcar Group is active in more than 140 countries and serves customers through an extensive vehicle rental network (3,600 points of sale worldwide in 2016) comprised of its wholly-owned subsidiaries as well as sites operated by franchisees and partners.

The Europcar Group directly operates an average fleet of more than 200 000 vehicles.

Caroline Parot, Europcar Group CEO declared: "We are delighted to partner with Shouqi, one of the leading Car Rental Services in China and to make this key strategic move for both of our companies. We share with Shouqi the same corporate culture of strong focus on customer service excellence and client satisfaction. Both of our teams are fully committed to delivering a consistent high quality service worldwide. This partnership is an important next step in our strategy of expanding our international footprint and to provide a global mobility network to our customers.

Jack Wei, Shouqi Car Rental Chief Operating Officer said: "As a global leader in the car rental industry, Europcar has 3,600 stations distributed around the world, with the business covering over 140 countries. The cooperation with Europcar is a key strategic move of Shouqi Car Rental to explore the global car rental market, and provide its customers with more comfortable and convenient car rental services worldwide through a more standardized process and more considerate auto service overseas."

About Europcar Group

Europcar shares (EUCAR) are listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange. Europcar is the European leader in vehicle rental service and is also a major player in mobility markets. Active in more than 140 countries, Europcar serves customers through an extensive vehicle rental network comprised of its wholly-owned subsidiaries as well as sites operated by franchisees and partners. In addition to the Europcar® brand, the company offers low-cost vehicle rentals under the InterRent® brand. A commitment to customer satisfaction drives the company and its 6,000 people forward and provides the impetus for continuous development of new services. The Europcar Lab was created to respond to tomorrow's mobility challenges through innovation and strategic investments, such as Ubeeqo and E-Car Club.

For more information on Europcar

www.europcar-group.com

About Shouqi Car Rental

As one of the representatives in the car rental industry of China, Shouqi Car Rental ranks among the top three in terms of market share, and boasts nearly 500 offline direct outlets in more than 70 domestic cities as well as over 30,000 vehicles. With the support of Shouqi Group, Shouqi Car Rental has all along provided high-quality car services, known as a benchmarking enterprise in the industry. It is the first choice for domestic mainstream enterprises, government agencies and the world's top 500 enterprises.

1 UNTWO Tourism Highlights 2016 Edition

2 UNTWO Tourism Highlights 2016 Edition

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170111006204/en/

Contacts:

Europcar

Press Relations:

Nathalie Poujol, +33 1 30 44 98 82

europcarpressoffice@europcar.com

or

Investor Relations:

Olivier Gernandt, +33 1 30 44 91 44

olivier.gernandt@europcar.com

or

Havas Paris

Jean-Baptiste Froville, +33 1 58 47 95 39

jean-baptiste.froville@havasww.com

or

Shouqi Car Rental Press Contacts

Jiaqi.du, +86 18600216988

dujiaqi@izuche.com