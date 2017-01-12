sprite-preloader
12.01.2017 | 08:01
PR Newswire

BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, January 10

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules (the "Rules")
provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 12
January 2017 its issued share capital consisted of 95,370,953 Ordinary Shares
of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per
share. As at 12 January 2017, the Company held 14,957,985 Ordinary Shares in
treasury.

Shareholders should use as the denominator 95,370,953 for the calculations by
which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or
a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.

Contact:
Caroline Driscoll
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Date:
12 January 2017

© 2017 PR Newswire