=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AGRANA Report on the first three quarters of 2016|17 The company AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Quarterly Report German: Publication Date : 12.01.2017 Publication Location: http://www.agrana.com/fileadmin/inhalte/agrana_group/quarterly_reports/2016_17/AGRANA_Q3_16_17_Bericht_WEB_DE.pdf English: Publication Date : 12.01.2017 Publication Location: http://www.agrana.com/fileadmin/inhalte/agrana_group/quarterly_reports/2016_17/AGRANA_Q3_16_17_Report_WEB_EN.pdf end of announcement euro adhoc =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

January 12, 2017 01:30 ET (06:30 GMT)